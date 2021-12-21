ABERDEEN – The board of supervisors discussed at length the reoccurring topic of federal funding received by the county during its Dec. 6 meeting.
Monroe County County Clerk Ronnie Boozer said a single payment of $3.4 million of federal relief money through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has been received by the county to date but remains mired in red tape before the funds can be used for county projects.
County administrator Bob Prisock provided clarification to the board on the hurdles that need to be cleared.
“The legislature passed something in the senate, and they’re waiting to see if it passes in January,” he said. “It would take some of the stringent requirements off the table.”
Prisock furthermore speculated that the Mississippi Legislature will discuss the potential of matching federal funding out of a fund he estimated to be $1.7 billion.
Board attorney David Houston said funds allocated through ARPA must be committed by 2024 and spent by 2026. The complications arise in determining what projects are eligible for the funding.
“Regulations change every month. When money is spent, it would be good for us to make a copy of the regulation that applied to the expenditure,” he said.
According to research by the National Conference of State Legislatures, authority is largely determined by each state’s interpretation of its constitutional and statutory provisions that outline authority over unanticipated federal funds, authority to spend during a state of emergency and determining which laws supersede others.
“We’re going to be close, especially with the supply problems we have,” said District 3 Supervisor Rubel West. “You can starve to death (by waiting) and hoping.”
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan tried to create some perspective to the big picture by pressing the board to identify priorities while they wait for the bureaucratic kinks to be ironed out.
“What is the highest priority work?” he asked.
Supervisors agreed that the highest priority lies with bridge repair across the county, followed by providing water to rural areas still dependent on private wells and, thirdly, repairs and upgrades to Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen.
Houston reminded the board that the problem remains determining eligibility for the funding project by project.
West suggested scheduling a work session to put together a spending plan to ensure that the county would be ready to move with work once funding issues are cleared up.
“All I see is a lot of moving parts. We’ve all got needs,” said District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware.
Bogan encouraged the board to not be intimidated by the task at hand.
“There’s no such thing as can’t. It can be done if we work at it,” he said.
Prisock suggested that the county consider running the funds through a third-party administrator.
In other business, board president Joseph Richardson recommended accepting the $35,000 proposal from the Oxford firm Bridge & Watson to consult with Three Rivers Planning and Development District and the county on redistricting. Houston will review the proposal to identify the best way forward for the county.
Supervisors also approved an order authorizing Richardson to sign paperwork to change the county’s website from www.monroems.com to www.monroems.gov.
“The .gov is more secure for us to use,” said Maj. Billy Richey of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Prisock is still working on some glitches that remain with the website’s transition. It recently underwent a complete redesign.
Furthermore, supervisors approved rural recreation fund requests from Bogan and Ware. Ware donated $500 each to Hausley Inspirations and Exhale Monroe County, and Bogan donated $600 to the Wren Volunteer Fire Department.
Each supervisor also contributed $200 a piece to the Amory High School Band Boosters for chartering buses for the Amory Panthers’ recent trip to the 3A state football championship in Hattiesburg.