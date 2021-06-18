ABERDEEN – While Monroe County will reportedly receive $6.84 million though the American Rescue Plan, there are still several questions regarding details on its specific usage and distribution. One of the allowed ways of spending is water infrastructure improvements and during June 11’s board of supervisors meeting, board members discussed organization.
County administrator Bob Prisock already reached out to water associations throughout the county to gather questions to ask during the Mississippi Association of Supervisors conference. Board members anticipated getting more clarity about stipulations of funding there.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West recently spoke to the Hamilton Water Association Board of Directors about funding.
“I told them they need to have a wish list, and this is priority number one. If we’ve only got one little chunk of money that’s $200,000 and it’s going to eat up the whole $200,000 to run one water line, that’s all you’re getting,” he said.
Several water associations, including Cason, Coontail, Gaines Trace, Quincy, Wren and Hamilton, and smaller municipalities, including the towns of Smithville, Hatley and Gattman, were among providers mentioned during last week’s meeting.
County road manager Daniel Williams added there are water departments and associations based in neighboring counties serving parts of Monroe County also.
All of Monroe County’s municipalities are also set to receive funding through the American Rescue Plan, with further clarity expected during the upcoming Mississippi Municipal League conference.
Delinquent garbage bills
As with several previous times, last week’s meeting included lengthy discussion regarding delinquent garbage bills.
Eddie Johnson of Collierville, Tennessee asked about a $1,700 delinquent bill on property he purchased in 2015 through the county tax sale. Because of state law, the delinquent bills follow the address rather than the people who didn’t pay their bills.
“We all with a problem with that. We’ve had 10 of these. You’re probably the 15th one that’s been in here,” said District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey. “The bill stays with the property and not that person, and that’s just the way they wrote the law and that’s what we’ve got to go by. We can’t say, ‘We’re just going to write yours off,’ because that’s against the law. We know it’s not your bill, but there’s nothing we can do.”
Johnson did not have a title search done on the property. Board attorney David Houston recommended for buyers to be aware of any potential delinquent garbage bills in purchasing property through the tax sale, which is in August. County officials have stressed the importance of thorough title searches during previous meetings when purchasing property.
Later in the meeting, supervisors and county tax collector Alysia Wright further discussed delinquent garbage bills. They plan to discuss concerns together in order to compile a list to present to state legislators.
Houston said during his input he is in talks with a potential candidate to be the county’s hearing officer in regards to delinquent garbage bill disputes. Supervisors discussed the possibility of hiring a hearing officer in May.
In other business
Eric and Madeline Lennep of Pharos Consulting explained steps being made to revamp the county’s website in the near future.
“I want it to be modern and up to date. There was a Monroe County Facebook page, and I’d like to get it back going and use it as a driver to bring people to the site. If we’re having flooding or if we’ve got the road department working on something, I want people to go to the website versus wondering who to call,” said board president Joseph Richardson.
Proposed features include sections specific to county departments, announcements, events and a registration opportunity to be on board of supervisors meeting agendas. Supervisors gave more suggestions such as ways to request an additional garbage can and to pay for a garbage bill.
During his input, West shared information about efforts for a Cross of Christ for Monroe County. The effort to install a towering roadside cross was started by Bo Robinson, and Evelyn Thompson is taking the lead in organizing.
The cost is $200,000, and a one-acre location alongside Highway 45 is being sought for it.
Board members okayed for a bridge in Bartahatchie to be included in an application for Emergency Road and Bridge Repair funds, which is for bridges that are closed or have low weight postings.
Robbie Parham of the Regional Rehab Center in Tupelo thanked the board for its support throughout the year. In the past year, 891 people received 44,000 services, including speech, occupational and physical therapy, for free.
“Two words that come to people’s minds when asked about Regional Rehab are hope and relief. It’s free, and that’s the relief part for patients and the hope. You don’t have to worry about the therapy or a big bill. It’s the hope the staff gives,” said Angela Smith, a District 5 resident who serves on the Regional Rehab Board of Directors.
LuEllen Childress appeared before the board to explain the potential of a business incubator in Aberdeen. There was to be a meeting with a University of Southern Mississippi professor to weigh options.
Supervisor also reappointed District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware to the Three Rivers Planning and Development District Board of Directors for a five-year term.