ABERDEEN – During Aug. 2’s board of supervisors meeting, board attorney David Houston led discussion regarding a couple of pieces of county-owned surplus property in Amory close to the Monroe County Government Complex.
“I talked to [Amory utilities manager] Mike King about if the city may be interested, which spurred on the conversation that they may be interested in taking over this property,” he said.
Board president Joseph Richardson said the county should receive fair market value for the property.
In other business, supervisors approved a resolution authorizing Mitchell, McNutt & Sams to facilitate the county’s intent to participate in the American Rescue Plan and also the 2021 emergency road and bridge repair fund program.
“I tied that emergency road and bridge program in there just in case those come up. Eighty nine million dollars has been allocated to the state,” Houston said.
The Mississippi Association of Supervisors will hold a workshop in September regarding the American Rescue Plan.
Sheriff Kevin Crook passed along information requests to Houston for an article the Washington Post is working on regarding no-knock warrants. Crook was told the article will run later in the year.
During his input, county administrator Bob Prisock said he received a letter from the Mississippi Department of Transportation regarding a walking trail grant. On a similar topic, he updated the board on a potential cemetery in the area of a potential bike trail the county applied for a grant to fund in previous months for an area near the Monroe County Airport.
Three Rivers Planning and Development District identified a cemetery in the area, and Prisock communicated with a family member linked to the private property where it’s located. During Aug. 6’s supervisors meeting, he reported that he located the cemetery and took photos.
Cook Coggin Engineers sent a letter to Three Rivers regarding the cemetery, and Prisock thinks the county can move forward with the recreational trails grant process.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West asked about the county’s number of COVID-19 cases through the Delta variant. He and District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware have both received calls from churches inquiring about masks.
Before the board approved a resolution declaring the board’s annual intention of levying one-fifth of a mill to the Prairie Industrial Park, Ware said his constituents wanted to know more of the background.
“That’s part of local/private [legislation] specific to the industrial park,” said chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer, adding the total is $14,910.
The legislation passed in 1971. Monroe County acquired sole ownership of the property following a deed swap with Aberdeen for the former Holley Performance building last year. Previous both governmental bodies jointly owned 50 percent shares of each property.
Supervisors approved for Richardson to sign an emergency watershed protection assistance request to the Natural Resources Conservation Service for damages incurred during extreme rainfall in early June.
The board approved local confinement reimbursement reports to the Monroe County Detention Center for medical and housing totaling nearly $26,000 for the months of April and May and an order approving Three Rivers Planning and Development District’s solid waste account adjustment for July totaling $2,197.87.
The board reappointed John Darden as a business representative on the Three Rivers Planning and Development District Board of Directors. Richardson said he thinks Amory Mayor Corey Glenn should be appointed to a seat on the Three Rivers board.