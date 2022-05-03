ABERDEEN – Hamilton resident Herschell Hitchcock opened discussion of animal control during April 22’s board of supervisors meeting, asking for county leaders to consider an ordinance stating people who bring animals to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are exempt from prosecution.
His request came from turning in a dog that showed up on his property earlier in the week and was later adopted.
“The community members doing a good deed shouldn’t be held potentially liable for doing a good act,” he said.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West said the sheriff’s office makes every effort to adopt dogs obtained through animal control.
“There’s a stigma where that shelter is labeled as a kill shelter, and it’s really not. I think they make sure to know if it’s a vicious dog,” he said.
The county has an animal control ordinance in place.
“The sheriff’s department enforces that. We do get a lot of calls about strays but we’re not in the stray dog picking up business. If [the board] decides for us to be, we’ll get a van and get people and salaries and start picking up dogs,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
As far as efforts to transport dogs from local shelters to be adopted in other states, District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson said several nonprofits and volunteers help secure homes for the dogs.
Hitchcock also inquired about a centralized animal control for the entire county. No action was taken.
In other business, supervisors approved the loan bid of $225,327 from ES&S for a turnkey election system, which is expected to be delivered May 5 ahead of June 7’s election. It was discussed for the funds to be split between two fiscal budget years, with money coming from Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds and state funds.
“The legislature still has not told us how much money per precinct we’re going to get. I think it‘s July 1 when they start paying out that money. We were told to expect between $5,000 and $7,000 per precinct,” said county circuit clerk Dana Sloan.
She added the county has more than $97,000 in HAVA funds, with more anticipated.
Supervisors approved a term sheet in relation to the taxpayer-free bond pertaining to road and bridge repairs. Proceeds from the county’s allocation of Internet sales tax will fund the bond, and Webster Bank in Connecticut gave the best rate at 2.75 percent on a 10-year fixed term.
“You have a lot of local banks that really admire what you guys are doing and wanted to participate. Although they couldn’t get their rate down to the same level, I just wanted to emphasize that,” said Lindsey Rea, who presented the rate.
In a separate matter pertaining to infrastructure, county engineer Kyle Strong said $100 million was approved through round three of Mississippi State Aid’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair fund. The deadline to apply for funds was within two weeks of the meeting.
“I think Bartahatchie is your number one priority if you ask me,” Strong said, adding the funds are only for counties and cities.
West said bridges with closures and detours are the best contenders for funds, and Strong added ones with low weight ratings also have good chances in receiving money.
Board president Hosea Bogan asked if other bridges can be included in the application.
West also asked Strong about a design for a building for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s part-time training academy, and a structural engineer was working to secure a quote.
In discussing the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, board attorney David Houston said work continues in the process of improvements at Monroe Regional Hospital, which will be in collaboration with hospital ownership and the City of Aberdeen.
Bogan said the county should identify the next ARPA fund projects to be in line for after the hospital improvements.