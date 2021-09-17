ABERDEEN – Board of supervisors approval of easements for AT&T projects in parts of Monroe County led to discussion about broadband during Sept. 7’s meeting.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan asked where the fiber optics projects were underway, which included one in the Darracott area, including Basinger and Strong roads, and another in the Wren area, including Chapel Grove and McAllister roads.
“Why are they moving right now,” he asked of the timing.
County engineer Kyle Strong said AT&T received federal money for infrastructure, which prompted more projects.
“Is this what they’re doing with this money? Hooking people up for broadband?,” asked board president Joseph Richardson.
Bogan said the City of Okolona is already working towards providing broadband.
“Okolona [electric] has about 2,000 people in Monroe County with Okolona poles. Those people don’t have access to broadband and they’re trying to get access. It looks like the foot doesn’t know what the toes are doing. If AT&T is running all this wire to these poles, these people here are in that same category where Okolona has their poles at,” he said.
Bogan also asked if poles were already up for the project, but Strong said the fiber optics will be placed underground. Bogan also asked about markers in the project areas.
“What you’re seeing now is existing phone lines. Little plastic or fiberglass poles marking lines is where your existing phone lines are underground,” said county road manager Daniel Williams. “That’s a marker showing you there’s a line in that area so you don’t go through and start digging with a plow.”
Strong also presented board members with a list of 15 bridges to apply for the Local System Bridge Program for pile repairs.
“Hopefully there’s enough money for it. If it’s not, we’ll fix the worst ones and go from there,” he said.
During his input, county administrator Bob Prisock said Three Rivers Planning and Development District will facilitate Medicare open enrollment Oct. 15-Dec. 7 at locations in Aberdeen and Amory. More details will be announced closer to time.
He also expected for the new county website to go live within the next two weeks.
District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey mentioned an anticipated bid for a plumbing project at Monroe Regional Hospital, depending on if American Rescue Plan funds will be allowed to be used for it.
In other business, District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware passed along a request from Percy Bell of Mattox subdivision, just outside of Aberdeen. Bell previously appeared before supervisors asking for help to address speeding issues in the neighborhood.
Crook said he has considered a pole camera monitoring system.
“If we could ever get a camera, we could catch these people throwing trash out their windows too,” Prisock said.
Board attorney David Houston said he and Amory City Attorney Sam Griffie spoke about slight changes to an interlocal agreement regarding the housing and transport of Amory Police Department prisoners to the Monroe County Detention Center.
The APD would like to be notified if any prisoner needs medical attention, and an issue regarding a compatible radio for the vehicle to be used for transport is being resolved.
In other business, the board approved resolutions authorizing local cooperative agreements and rights of entry with the Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for projects near Elliot Road outside of Smithville and on Roberts Branch near God’s House of Hope in Nettleton.
Supervisors approved Fiscal Year ’21 matters, including issuance of warrants from the general fund to the Regional Rehabilitation Center, Aberdeen and Amory’s National Guard units, Safe Haven, Sally Kate Winters Family Services and the supervisors’ rural recreation fund.
A resolution was approved for a lease-purchase agreement with BancorpSouth for 911 equipment.
Supervisors approved for District 3 Supervisor Rubel West to make a $500 donation to the Bukka White Blues Festival and the Aberdeen High School JROTC program.