ABERDEEN – U.S. Census Bureau representative Rachelle Pounds stressed the importance of participation in the 2020 census during a presentation to the board of supervisors Sept. 20.
“It helps to determine the economic impact on this area, as factories, businesses, grant money all rely on census statistics,” she said. “Census data forecasts future transportation needs, determining areas eligible for housing assistance and rehabilitation care, assisting tribal, local and state government for planning and implementing programs in those areas.”
The board will approve a proclamation pertaining to the formation of a complete count committee, which will be comprised of local people encouraging people in Monroe County to participate in the census. John Allmond of Aberdeen will be the chairperson.
There was discussion about the number of people from each supervisor’s district who will be part of the committee, but no decisions were made. The board is expected to have a work session with Allmond in the coming weeks to discuss further details.
W.C. Bradley of Smithville served as the chairperson of the 2010 census and expressed wanting to give the board an overview of the process then.
“It worked very well for us. The 2000 census lost us millions of dollars. We lost a [state] representative. The City of Nettleton temporarily lost its status as a city because of an undercount. They sent people to count who had no knowledge of what Monroe County was, where people lived. They sent a bunch of teenagers in here who wanted to party. They were not going to go down some of these dark streets,” Bradley said.
Along with the upcoming census comes the need for people to fill temporary jobs. According to the 2020 census website, the pay rate per hour for Monroe County is $13.50. Anyone interested in applying may call 1-855-JOB-2020 or visit www.2020census.gov/jobs.
Pounds added the U.S. Census Bureau is strict on confidentiality and doesn’t share information with organizations such as the Department of Human Services, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement division and law enforcement.
She said people will never be asked for Social Security numbers or donations or do anything affiliated with a political party.
“We’ve already heard in the field that people are experiencing people scamming and trying to get information. We want our law enforcement aware about a person going through a neighborhood. If they’re official, they’ll have a badge with chips in it. People going door to door are going to have a tablet or an iPad, and it’s going to say U.S. Census Bureau on it. That’s something the public should know so that they will be weary that people are trying to scam,” Pounds said.
With the 2020 census, the goal is to go paperless with reporting on April 1 next year, and the main ways people are encouraged to respond are via telephone and the internet. Pounds encourages people who don’t have computers to use public libraries. She said people may request a mailed copy to be sent.
In other business, there was lengthy discussion regarding courtroom security. Monroe County Interim Sheriff Curtis Knight and chief deputy Kevin Crook asked about the possibility of full-time deputies who are off duty to be used for court security.
It’s the sheriff’s office’s responsibility to provide courtroom security, and the state legislature has mandates regarding the issue.
Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer stated some of the complications related to the Public Employees’ Retirement System of Mississippi.
County officials will research the matter further and consult with other counties about which direction to go.
In a separate law enforcement matter, District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism asked Knight since the county passed a kratom ban why it’s still available at certain stores in Aberdeen and Amory and how it can be delivered to those stores without going through the county.
“It’s outlawed in the county,” Chism said. “But I can buy some and leave the city and I’m legal?”
It was mentioned the purchase, sale and possession of kratom is illegal. Crook added the commercial transport of it is similar to alcohol being transported through the dry parts of the county to places that can legally sell it.
“I don’t want any of my grandkids going over and buying that stuff,” Chism said of kratom. “It’s a drug that can be sold legally across the counter and it needs to be stopped.”
In other business, board president Billy Kirkpatrick signed contracts regarding the construction of the new Coontail bridge, which has been an ongoing topic for more than six years.