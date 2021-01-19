ABERDEEN – Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance Agent Mike Manning presented items regarding the county’s property insurance renewal Jan. 8, which later spilled into discussion about county employee health insurance coverage.
Manning and supervisors, alike, have heard complaints from employees regarding the current health insurance coverage, notably prescription costs.
It was noted the county saved $300,000 in changing health coverage plans but questioned if the savings were worth the issues employees have faced.
“My concern going into this was we obviously wanted to save the county money,” said board president Joseph Richardson. “I’ve talked to numerous people who said it’s costing them money. It doesn’t do us any good to save money here and basically give our employees a decrease in pay. Most of the raises we were able to give last year were paid back in medicine.”
He suggested for the board to explore all of its coverage options each year.
District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan said the complaints received using the current method of coverage versus a previous self-funded plan should be weighed.
“What go us was COVID scared us, and we thought it would blow our budget away,” said District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey.
Manning cited one instance in that an unnamed employee was given ample notice of a prescription that would no longer be covered, along with a list of alternative drugs that would be covered. Doctors are given the option to state cases about medical necessities to remain on certain prescriptions.
“United Health Care needs to know why it’s medically necessary for this member to stay on this drug. That’s the doctor’s job. We can’t do that,” he said.
Discussion regarding property insurance included various items such as drones and boats that have been used by law enforcement and the county’s volunteer search and rescue team, in addition to volunteer fire department trucks.
As far as buildings go, there’s $40 million in coverage.
“If we have $40 million worth of coverage on 20 buildings, we have $40 million worth of coverage on each building but we have $40 million worth of coverage total. What that means is if we have a building that’s underinsured, we’re going to be okay because they’re going to pay it anyway. If you had 10 buildings damaged, you would have $40 million for all of them,” Manning said.
Supervisors were given time to review the property insurance policy for potential revisions.
In other business, supervisors approved a resolution retaining Mitchell, McNutt & Sams to draft an order adopting a workers’ compensation benefits policy for county employees. District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware expressed he’d like for the board to discuss if COVID-19 may play a factor into it.
A resident, who was not present, was on the agenda for a due process hearing regarding a delinquent garbage bill prohibiting a member of her household from purchasing a license plate. The bill stemmed back to a previous property owner, and board attorney David Houston said the blame falls back on the previous owner. No action was taken.
During his input, county administrator Bob Prisock said a new security system was installed at the Monroe County Landfill. He noted it has remote capability that can document car tags from a long distance. He added the landfill was burglarized in recent years.
Supervisors approved for an appraisal of Monroe Regional Hospital, not including its senior care facilities. Prisock was asked to get a timeline from the appraiser of when it would be completed.
The board also approved a resolution to sell surplus car tags for scrap and deposit funds into the county’s general fund.