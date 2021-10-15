ABERDEEN – District 3 Supervisor Rubel West shared his concern about managing deer carcass disposal during hunting season as part of Oct. 4’s board of supervisors meeting, which was a topic of discussion that continued into Oct. 8’s meeting.
While options for disposal of deer carcasses from county-placed dumpsters were originally being explored with BHT ReSources Company in Birmingham, board attorney David Houston said during Oct. 8’s meeting the company can’t transport carcasses across the state line.
Board president Joseph Richardson spoke to Jay Holman of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, who suggested digging a hole at the landfill for disposal.
“I think the solution is dig a hole seven feet deep at the landfill and bury them there. According to wildlife, fisheries and parks, that’s the state-recommended way to dispose of carcasses. They have fast decomposer rates,” he said.
The county already has plans in place for transporting dumpsters.
West said Monroe County is one of the only counties in the area to provide disposal points where hunters and processors can leave deer carcasses that have been harvested.
“We did it to try to cut back on carcasses that are being dumped in creeks and ditches. Sanitary issues encountered in hauling truckloads of carcasses to [Three Rivers Planning and Development District’s landfill in] Pontotoc leave a mess,” he said.
Deer dumpsters will be out this season alongside Darracott Road south of Aberdeen; Coontail Road north of Aberdeen, one mile past Doss Road; Highway 6 beyond the river bridge near Old Highway 6; Mt. Zion Road near the intersection with Myatt Road; Pearce Chapel Road five miles past Pearce Chapel; Splunge Road; Grubb Springs Road; and Beeks Road.
All of Monroe County’s commercial deer processors will also have dumpsters at their locations.
In other business, Houston said during last Monday’s meeting that a $26 billion national settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three other pharmaceutical companies that distributed opioid painkillers has been reached. Monroe County is part of an opioid class action lawsuit.
“Mississippi is among the states who have accepted this settlement. It’s the best deal on the table to come out of anything,” he said.
Houston received board approval to accept a settlement on behalf of Monroe County should he receive notice between board meetings.
Although the timeline for disbursing funds has not been established, he wanted to ensure that no obstacles remained once money is released. Looking ahead, he projected that proceeds received will be used for local prevention and treatment programs for victims of opioid abuse.
"We've already been through two bankruptcies," he said of other pharmaceutical companies involved in the class action lawsuit.
Opioid discussion also continued into Friday’s meeting also. Houston said McKinsey & Company, which is a managing company that promoted Purdue Pharma, settled for $373 million in a lawsuit. It’s unsure if the settlement will trickle down to local governments in the class action lawsuit.
Houston was presented with the question of if the county wants to file a separate cause of action against McKinsey & Company but he wants to see if any other counties or municipalities plan to do so first.
Supervisors entertained a request from Joyce Vassar last Monday soliciting contributions for her annual Bowl Over Cancer fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. It’s scheduled for Nov. 6 at EventZona in Tupelo.
“We raised $1,600 last year,” she said.
District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware pledged a $200 donation from his rural recreation fund, which was matched by the other supervisors.
In other business during Friday’s meeting, county solid waste department manager Tony Ligon was approved to purchase a budgeted tractor for the landfill on state contract pricing.
Supervisors gave county fire coordinator Terry Tucker the okay to move forward with a requisition and purchase order for air packs for volunteer fire departments.
County administrator Bob Prisock said he expects for the county’s new website to go live Oct. 15.
County road manager Daniel Williams told the board of a significant price increase for a pipe for Airline Line compared to last year’s price. He thinks a smaller pipe could be sufficient for water flow but is doing more research.
In other business, supervisors approved an order receiving and depositing industrial dumping receipts totaling $8,818 and also a daily log of meals for Monroe County Detention Center prisoners totaling 10,876.