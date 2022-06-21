ABERDEEN – A handful of infrastructure projects were addressed during June 10’s board of supervisors meeting, including expansion of water service.
Chancery clerk Ronnie Boozer shared a conversation he recently had with District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan about available grant funds through the state to provide water service to unserved households.
“He said the water districts really really need to try to get together and have a meeting together to discuss who in their areas aren’t getting water and for that meeting to be incorporated on each of their applications to the state. He said it would go a long ways in getting grants,” Boozer said.
After discussion, it was decided county administrator Bob Prisock will invite managers from rural water associations serving the county to the June 24 supervisors meeting.
The county and City of Amory are working together on a project to provide enhanced water services to customers outside of the Amory city limits who are on the city’s water system.
“The cost is $75,000, but they’re concerned with the supply chain issues and cost of materials, that price could go up,” said board attorney David Houston.
He noted the city is looking to have land donated for a booster station.
Supervisors approved a resolution authorizing the employment of Mitchell, McNutt & Sams to provide all necessary legal services.
The county and City of Aberdeen are also partnering for a project for areas outside of the city limits served by the Aberdeen Water Department.
Houston said engineers were scheduled to begin work this week to identify the scope of a Monroe Regional Hospital improvement project. The county and City of Aberdeen are working together for plumbing and electrical improvements, which will be funded through American Rescue Plan Act funds.
In a separate matter, Prisock said a potential tenant at the Prairie Industrial Site is still interested in a particular building. He added the county’s buildings and grounds department was scheduled to do roof work at the site this week.
Supervisors approved to remain with its current health care insurance plan.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson’s motion to adopt a resolution congratulating the Amory High School baseball team for winning the 3A state championship was approved.