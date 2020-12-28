ABERDEEN – District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan started discussion Dec. 18 about an effort still in the works to secure affordable broadband service to outlying parts of the county not included in the service area of other providers.
“We’ve got to stay on top of it just because if somebody else may not be involved with it, we need everyone’s support just to keep Mississippi off the bottom,” he said.
He has been working with a group of people through efforts to provide means for broadband in areas, including his district. Bogan also noted federal funds recently awarded to Mississippi for broadband infrastructure in underserved areas.
The group has been in communication with Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley about the potential of companies providing service and the best rates for residents.
In other business, county administrator Bob Prisock spoke about a grant announcement he received for recreational trails. Late last year, he proposed seeking grant funding for mountain bike and walking trails near the Monroe County Airport.
“The minimum grant amount is $8,000, and the maximum amount is $125,000. I’d like to go to the one in Oktibbeha County to see who developed their trails, which theirs is a hiking trail, and at least get some more information before we go forward,” he said.
The grant requires a 20 percent match from the county if awarded.
District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson wants to know more about a recap time period, in the event of the county needing to use the property in the future for another purpose and what the payback would be.
Prisock said the trail could have a dirt or crushed limestone surface rather than one that’s paved if it materializes.
“Let’s not squash it; let’s do some research,” Richardson said.
During his input, Sheriff Kevin Crook said training will start after the beginning of the year for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s new K9 officer. He said donations have been received for the dog, and Zack Wilbanks will be the officer.
The new addition will add a second K9 for the MCSO.