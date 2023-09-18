ABERDEEN – During its Sept. 8 meeting, the board of supervisors discussed a number of items dealing with March 24’s EF-3 tornado and hazard mitigation.
Three bids were taken under advisement for restoration and repairs at the Monroe County Government Complex in Amory, which was damaged by the tornado.
ServePro of Tupelo, which also won the bid for demolition work for the government complex, submitted a bid of $161,958.22. Cook Development LLC’s bid was $444,035, and Scott and Sons’ bid was $437,880.
County administrator Bob Prisock and buildings and grounds director Phil Herndon will review the bids.
Robin Smith, who works intergovernmental affairs with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, spoke with the board about a community disaster loan program for areas impacted by the March 24 tornado.
Supervisors gave her the okay to set up a meeting with officials associated with the loan Sept. 20, when they’ll also meet with Amory city officials.
Smith, who has worked with FEMA for 14 years, including a deployment to Monroe County following April 2011’s tornado outbreak, gave an emotional testimony regarding her time in the county this year.
She recalled two separate instances in which people prayed for her in Amory and Aberdeen.
“What took me off guard was they wanted to pray for me to have the strength to help you all. Out of all the stuff they were going through, they wanted to pray for me. I’ve never had that happen,” Smith said of the first time she joined a group of people praying in a residential area in Amory following the tornado. “The same exact thing happened at the Aberdeen School District with Mrs. Sharon [Gladney]. When you guys think you’re special, I want you to know you’re not the only ones who think you’re special.”
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson requested for the county’s updated hazard mitigation plan to be signed, which is required every four years.
She said the county has to have a hazard mitigation plan in order to pursue FEMA grants.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West asked Sanderson if she had any updates on applications for the storm shelter pilot program announced last year through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. She said two weeks ago, several applications were in the process of being approved.
Board attorney David Houston was approved for work associated with an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission complaint filed against Monroe County 911.
During his input, Houston said a case against the county was dismissed stemming from a 2020 fatal accident in which a driver avoided a safety checkpoint on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway bridge, drove north in the southbound lanes of Highway 45 and collided head-on with a vehicle.
A public hearing was held regarding the county’s Fiscal Year ‘23-’24 budget, which totaled $48,027,440. There is no tax increase countywide. However, there will be a 0.29-mill increase for the Nettleton School District and a 0.83-mill decrease for the Monroe County School District.
During his input, county engineer Kyle Strong said work began on the Darracott bridge project.
Supervisors approved to rebid mechanical and electrical infrastructure work at Monroe Regional Hospital. Ceiling work and asbestos abatement work was scaled down from the project for the rebid.
Supervisors approved for District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey to make a rural recreation fund donation to the Hatley football program and for District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson to donate $100 from his rural recreation fund to the Amory soccer program.
