HAMILTON – For more than a month, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team, has put in between 1,200 and 1,400 hours searching to locate the body of 39-year-old Jack Cowan, who was murdered Dec. 16.
The search came to an end Jan. 20 after his body was discovered at Cedar Grove Cemetery alongside Winders Road in the Hamilton area.
“Information received today led investigators out to that cemetery,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook. “It was not buried in a grave. It was buried on the edge of the cemetery.”
Cowan’s body was turned over to the Monroe County Coroner’s Office, and an autopsy will be conducted at the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Pearl.
“We were called to the scene and received the remains and are contacting the State Medical Examiner’s Office and will be taking him down there when there’s room. Right now, there’s a two- to three-week delay on getting autopsies done, and we’ll have to patiently await getting it down and trying to get information to help with the prosecution,” said Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, adding the body was recovered close to 4:30 p.m.
Crook said authorities prayed for Cowan’s family after the body was recovered.
“They’re still going to have some unanswered questions until the autopsy comes back. It’s a long road ahead of them with the trial and seeing justice all the way through. This will bring some kind of closure. It’s definitely a focus shift. It’s been our priority since Dec. 16. Now we can shift that focus and they can too, hopefully,” he said.
In the days following the murder, Tommy Gene Randolph, 37, of Monroe County and Brian Lee Hoover, 36, of Tennessee were charged with murder and arson. Cowan's girlfriend, Kayla Marie Morris Johns, 28, of Lackey, was charged with accessory to murder.
Melonie Elizabeth Tate, 38, of Becker was later charged with accessory after the fact in the case.
Crook doesn’t expect any additional arrests in the case.
“We’re still investigating it, and things could come up that could lead us to other charges so it’s still open,” Crook said.
He voiced appreciation for the dedication of authorities in the case.
“We hope we don’t have any more of these things but if we do, I hope this is the pattern of how it will go for the next three years," Crook said of the process of investigation. "This really was a team effort for the community as well. Apparently, Jack had a lot of friends who loved and cared for him and were able to provide some real information we could work with and not just rumors."