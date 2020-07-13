HAMILTON – The body of a female reported missing Sunday morning was recovered Monday morning from the Buttahatchie River.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the body of Katlin Nicole Beard, 26, of Hamilton was found at roughly 10 a.m. Beard’s death was ruled as an accident drowning.
Authorities were dispatched at 3:42 a.m. Sunday to the incident.
Beard and another female jumped off the Buttahatchie River bridge on Highway 373, which is on the edge of the Lowndes County line. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the two females were jumping off the bridge for fun.
Beard's body was recovered approximately a mile away from the bridge.
“You don’t know what’s under the water or exactly how the current’s doing. You could have done it 1,000 times and then there’s debris there from the last time you did it,” Crook said of the dangers of jumping off bridges.
Beard was an employee of the U.S. Postal Service in Columbus, according to Gurley.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office; Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department; the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks; the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; the Amory and Hatley fire departments; Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue; and the Columbus Fire and Rescue Dive Team responded to the drowning.
"On behalf of the family and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, I want to thank everyone who assisted in the two-day search and rescue for their hard work," Crook said. "They all worked together to accomplish the task of locating this young lady. Hopefully, this helps bring some closure to this tragic situation for the family and her friends."