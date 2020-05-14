A precautionary boil water notice for areas of Prairie, Binford and Darracott has been lifted. The City of Aberdeen issued the notice last week due to a break in the main water line.
Boil water notice lifted for parts of south Monroe County
Ray Van Dusen
