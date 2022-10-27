AMORY – A Smithville man appeared in Monroe County Justice Court Oct. 27 for the second time in a week – this time for felony charges linked to attempting to escape from law enforcement twice on the same day.
Judge Sarah Stevens denied bond for William “Bill” Henry Cruber, 68, of Smithville, who was charged Oct. 25 with two counts of attempted escape. He was already being held at the Monroe County Detention Center for a previous alleged vehicle theft.
During Thursday’s court appearance, Cruber said he was in court two days prior for trespassing on his own property. While waiting in the hallway at justice court for his hearing, he attempted to flee from the transporting deputy while handcuffed and shackled. He was quickly apprehended behind the building after a short pursuit.
After returning to the Monroe County Detention Center, Cruber attempted escaping through the ceiling of an interview room in the booking area, which did not have access to the outside. In the process, corrections officers had to climb into the ceiling to retrieve him.
“Especially if you’re dealing with a 68-year-old who is shackled and belly chained, you can let him stray a little further than you should. I’m not putting the blame on anyone, but he should have not been able to make it to the door but he did. We’ll tighten a few things up, but they did a great job being alerted to it and getting him apprehended without injury,” Crook said. “We need to work with our judges and our court. When these guys are over here all day long, the chances of this happening and having the chance to escape increases every minute. It’s something we need to take seriously and be on top of.”
While at the jail, Cruber was temporarily being held in the interview room and was able to climb into the ceiling.
“There’s no way he could have gotten out, but he didn’t know that. He thought he was getting out again. Two jailers responded quickly and had to hunt him down in the attic and bring him down safely without hurting the man. They did a great job in that he’s here today and standing and being able to be in court,” Crook said.
The second attempted escape caused ceiling and potential wiring damage, and Crook said Cruber will face restitution for it.
As far as Cruber’s misdemeanor trespassing charges, Crook said his department received previous complaints.
“Some of his neighbors pressed trespassing charges on him multiple times, so this isn’t the first time tampering with their surveillance equipment. We were actually holding him on a capias warrant for stealing a vehicle here. He drove it to Florida and was arrested down there and extradited back here. He was coming here on misdemeanor charges and decided to catch two more felonies,” Crook said.
Stevens said each count of attempted escape could carry as much as 10 years if found guilty.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.