The man who allegedly ran from law enforcement and caused a deadly head-on collision in Aberdeen in October made his initial court appearance in Monroe County Justice Court Nov. 27.
Monroe County Justice Court Judge Sarah Cline Stevens set bond for Eric William Patton, 30, of Natchez at $1 million. He was charged with manslaughter, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol brought the charges.
According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, Patton was still being detained at the Monroe County Detention Center Monday.
Patton is accused of avoiding a checkpoint near the Highway 45 river bridge. According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office after the incident, the vehicle he was driving traveled at excessive speeds on the wrong side of the four-lane before it collided head on with a 2018 Toyota Camry a quarter-mile past the Highway 25 intersection.
The motor vehicle accident claimed the life of Marqueze Deonte Lawston, 22, of Starkville, who was a passenger in the Camry, according to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley.
Patton was taken to the hospital following the wreck and was later picked up in Louisiana after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Following the accident, deputies recovered a felony amount of marijuana from his vehicle.
Crook said law enforcement worked with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department and the Natchez Police Department in locating him. Patton’s fiance lives in Lowndes County, but his home address is in Natchez. A deputy just across the state line in Louisiana was able to locate him.
“From my standpoint, we are happy to get the warrant so that we could get this guy picked up and get the justice wheels turning for the families. We appreciate the highway patrol working with us in making that happen,” Crook said.
Crook expects more charges to be filed against Patton. He noted the Mississippi Department of Corrections issued a warrant for Patton’s arrest in August for absconding.