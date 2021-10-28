Maggie Howard of Amory underwent a double mastectomy and chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer earlier this year. She is happy to be recovering to be able to care for her great-grandson, Jacob Beeks.
AMORY – During the past 13 months, West Amory resident Maggie Howard got a new lease on life with some quick treatment to battle breast cancer. Throughout her recent battle, she didn’t let worrying about breast cancer get to her.
“I get mammograms annually but began experiencing pain in my left breast in September 2020. I went to my regular doctor, who referred me for another mammogram that found the tumor,” she said.
Howard was then referred to a specialist in Amory, who ordered the next step – a biopsy. She was eventually diagnosed with malignancies in both breasts.
“I sat down with the specialist to look at treatment options. I preferred chemotherapy and responded well to four weeks of treatments,” she said.
The issues were still not eliminated, however, so a double mastectomy was performed in February. Twelve weeks of lower dose chemotherapy called Paclitaxel were prescribed as a follow-up to the surgery.
“I quit the treatment after eight doses because of too many side effects,” Howard said.
Her gamble has paid off, and she feels better now, although she is closely monitored.
“My appetite returned. Food tastes like food again,” she said.
Howard draws her strength from family, a few close friends and her faith in God.
“I’m a people person. Even though I was going through cancer, I didn’t let it worry me,” she said.
Howard has had opportunities through her church to share her testimony with others.
“It’s been rough, but I thank God I made it. Worrying will take you down faster than anything,” she said.
One of the privileges Howard enjoys is caring for her first great-grandson, Jacob Beeks.
“I have four granddaughters, and we’re glad to have a boy in the family,” she said.
She’s glad to be getting up to speed again to provide childcare for her family.