ABERDEEN – Even though Aberdeen’s Christmas parade is more than a month away, a longtime Head Start employee who beat breast cancer was surprised Oct. 20 with the news she will be this year’s grand marshal.
Annie Mae Lenoir has worked at Aberdeen’s Head Start since 1991 and serves in various capacities from the classroom to being a school bus driver.
“I’ve just been a mother to everyone, to all these children. I’m on my third generation,” she said.
Lenoir is also a six-year breast cancer survivor and was recently highlighted on WCBI for overcoming the disease.
“I lost a son to cancer seven years ago and have lost three sons. I’m 82 years old and I keep going. With God’s help, He keeps me strong. I wake up every morning and tell Him, ‘Thank you,’ and lie down every day and tell him, ‘Thank you,’” she said.
Lenoir expressed her appreciation for the grand marshal opportunity.
“When you look at how she relates to these young people and how they relate to her and being a mother to this community, that’s the reason she was selected. She has such an impact on all our community, being the young ones and our grownups, and she’s doing it with such energy,” said Mayor Charles Scott. “It’s important we have someone who is actively participating in our community and providing that motherly love.”
Aberdeen Head Start’s administrator, Deidrah Bean, said Lenoir has been an asset to the center.
“She has made a difference in so many lives for three generations. She was here with a lot of the parents and now their children,” Bean said.
After taking a grandchild to a health fair in late 2016, Lenoir decided to have a mammogram. In the course of a month, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had a biopsy, followed by a partial mastectomy on my left breast. She began taking Tamoxifen daily following the procedures.
Bean added Lenoir’s dedication and spirituality encouraged her to work despite her battle with breast cancer.
This year’s Christmas parade is Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m., and people are encouraged to fill out registration forms ahead of the Nov. 29 deadline.
Entry fee is $10, and participants can sign up on the Facebook event page by searching Aberdeen Christmas parade; through the city’s website at https://www.cityofaberdeenms.com/community/page/aberdeen-christmas-parade; or at the mayor’s office at City Hall.
“We challenge and encourage students who rode her bus to come to the parade and cheer Mrs. Lenoir on,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins, who is a parade organizer.
