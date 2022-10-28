mcj-2022-10-26-news-parade-surprise

Annie Mae Lenoir is caught by surprise as Mayor Charles Scott informs her she will be the grand marshal in this year's Aberdeen Christmas parade. She is a breast cancer survivor and longtime employee of the city's Head Start.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

ABERDEEN – Even though Aberdeen’s Christmas parade is more than a month away, a longtime Head Start employee who beat breast cancer was surprised Oct. 20 with the news she will be this year’s grand marshal.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you