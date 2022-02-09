AMORY – While Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could potentially be the first quarterback ever to win the trifecta of a college national championship, the Heisman Trophy and a Super Bowl, depending on Sunday’s outcome against the Los Angeles Rams, his grandparents, James and Dot Burrow, are proud of every single accomplishment that has primed him for his first Super Bowl appearance.
“Tom Brady announced his retirement today and on some program, he talked to Joe and was telling him in a joking manner, ‘If you win the Super Bowl, you’ll be the only quarterback to win the college championship, the Heisman Trophy and the Super Bowl and you ought to just retire while you’re on top,’” James said last week.
Additionally, if the Bengals pull off the Super Bowl win, he will join Joe Montana and Joe Namath as being the only starting NFL quarterbacks to have ever won a college national championship and a Super Bowl.
The two historic feats could potentially be a stellar way for Joe Burrow to end his second pro season, but his family said he’s always been of the nature to remain humble.
“We’re excited but I wouldn’t say we’re any more excited than we were when he won the Heisman,” Dot said. “We’re proud grandparents; that’s for sure.”
While the majority of Joe Burrow’s life has been fueled by a competitive and dedicated spirit, according to his grandparents, his athletic roots can be traced back to Monroe County.
“I supposed the whole family is athletic. From an early age when he was a youngster listening to conversations, they usually involved some sort of athletic discussion, and I think it just helped,” James said.
Sports runs deep in the Burrow family’s bloodline with attributes such as Dot’s 82-point basketball game while at Smithville High School, which set a state record in the 1940s, and James’ place on the Mississippi State University basketball roster while he was in college.
Joe Burrow’s father, Jimmy, played for the University of Nebraska before going to play for the Green Bay Packers and in the Canadian Football League, where his team, the Montreal Alouettes, won Canada’s Super Bowl trophy equivalent – the Grey Cup – in 1977. He was also a defensive coordinator at Ohio University.
Joe Burrow’s uncle, John Burrow, played football at Ole Miss, and his two older brothers also played football at Nebraska.
Dot said he had a football in his hands in most every childhood picture growing up and by the time he was 1, he already picked his favorite NFL team – the Kansas City Chiefs.
While his grandparents haven’t really given him pep talks, they’ve always supported him through little league baseball and junior high basketball. When Joe Burrow was in the 10th grade, though, he came into his own on the football field, which led to several statewide recognitions in Ohio.
“He’s always been a winner. In baseball, he always hit the ball harder than anybody and threw it harder than anybody,” James said.
The same level of competitiveness has carried on off the field, through academics and even with the family.
“When he comes here, we play a game and he’s not going to leave until he wins,” Dot said. “He was here back and forth when he was at LSU and we played Rummikub.”
“If he plays, he’s going to play until he wins. At an early age, they had a pool table, and I was a pretty good pool player and he couldn’t win. He kept on until he won,” James said.
Waiting for Sunday
Sunday’s kickoff for Super Bowl LVI is at 5:30 p.m., and it will be televised on NBC. The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on the Rams’ home turf.
“I’m going to be in the den with a lot of Cokes and snacks and dip watching every minute of it,” James said, adding the majority of their family will be at the game.
Since Jan. 30’s 27-24 win in overtime against the Chiefs to clinch the AFC Championship, Joe Burrow and his grandparents had only communicated through text messages as of early last week but they were supposed to have talked ahead of the Super Bowl.
In July, however, the family met up for a vacation on the Gulf Coast. While getting back to health from a serious knee injury, a therapist and a quarterback coach came down to help rehabilitate him during the vacation.
“Most people predicted at best he’d be back towards the middle of his second year. He was ready to go when they first started their fall practice, and it was because he had worked at it so hard,” James said.
He hopes Joe Burrow’s first Super Bowl will fall in line with his playing trend at LSU.
“His senior year at LSU, he started off and kept winning and winning and winning. You kept waiting for him to have a bad game and lose but the more difficult the competition got, the better he played. After he got into pro football, he was playing with one of the worst teams there his first year and then had an injury. Starting off his second year, I don’t think anyone had the idea that they might make it to the playoffs,” James said. “As they began to gel as a team and perform, he began to think that they had a chance to do a lot of good things. Now we’re at the same stage we were his senior year in Louisiana. We keep waiting for him to have a bad ball game and be defeated, but he keeps winning.
“We’ll be disappointed if they don’t win the Super Bowl but what they have accomplished has far exceeded anybody’s expectations.”