AMORY – Local McDonald’s franchise owner Robert Tomey spoke during Jan. 4’s board of aldermen meeting to pledge his support for the city’s initiative to replace downtown sidewalk canopies with awnings and legislation pertaining to tourism tax while raising his concerns about the potential of transient food vendors.
“I’m willing to make the investment to make downtown look better. We’re very excited about being downtown,” he said about the recently approved canopy ordinance before switching topics to food trucks. “A vendor pays no property taxes. The city gets no sales taxes because the vendors pay the taxes back to where they are from.”
In 2018, the board of aldermen approved Ordinance 1710, which set provisions for vendors operating food trucks.
Tomey offered some ideas to limit potential food vendor traffic that does not benefit city tax revenue.
“You could make the permit fee a little higher, or only make it good for one day, or an annual permit for a substantial fee,” he said. “They’re only here on your best days.”
Tomey next addressed the prospect of a tourism tax.
“I would support new legislation written to include anyone who sells food. It’s going to take all of our help to make that happen if you decide to do it,” he said.
Tomey characterized the state legislature as not having an appetite to pursue that measure at this time.
“I hate any kind of tax but if you’re going to have it, I would like to be involved in it,” he said. “I know the city has control over the money, but you could still have a board to help direct it. I’ve seen that happen in a lot of good places.”
Amory held a special election in December 2020 in which the majority of those participating voted against a potential two percent tax on restaurants and hotel/motel purchases. Had it passed, additional funds generated could have allowed for improvements within the Amory Parks and Recreation Department.
Mayor Corey Glenn expressed his appreciation for Tomey’s commitment but deferred any action until after the Mississippi Municipal League Mid-Winter Legislative Conference, which was this week.
“Speaker [Phillip] Gunn will educate us on what the political process could look like with the mitigation of the state income tax and how it could affect the sales tax, and/or if any of that could happen at all,” Glenn said. “We do have the resources in the city budget to run another election for a tourism tax if we feel we need to do that. I am told that if the income tax goes away and it all goes into sales tax, that the tourism tax will die with it.”
In other business, Glenn updated the board on the impact of COVID-19’s omicron variant prior to going into executive session.
“We addressed the situation in our department head meetings this week. It continues to escalate across the country. We know that Oxford is at its limits for hospital beds, and Tupelo is approaching that. Amory is also increasing (in hospitalizations). We’ve not put any mandates out there to mask on city properties at this time. Governor Reeves has not issued a state of emergency at this time. We are going back to some of our protocols about taking care of ourselves and maintaining social distancing. It is clear and present right here in front of us. I encourage each one of us to take precautions and be cognizant of what’s going on,” he said.