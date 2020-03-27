ABERDEEN – While March 20’s meeting was not the first time the board of supervisors dealt with COVID-19 items last week, the meeting’s business included continued discussion regarding local reaction, including potential help for small businesses.
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson said the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce took over an information gathering effort potentially assisting business owners.
However, since the meeting, the Small Business Administration (SBA) declared an economic disaster for Mississippi. Business owners are encouraged to apply directly to the SBA’s website, sba.gov/disaster, for potential small business loans through a three-step process.
“The more information we can gather, the more help we can get for our small businesses because they’re hurting. They continue to be creative, and we need to support them,” said District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson.
According to the SBA’s site, it offers disaster assistance through low-interest loans to homeowners, renters and businesses in regions affected by declared disasters.
“The impact that has been made, and is continuing on our small businesses, is something that can be hard to grasp, and there is still so much unknown so we hope to continue to dig for information, resources and ideas to help our community,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch after the meeting.
Through the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s website, www.gomonroe.org, there are a number of COVID-19 resources as employee- and business-related items, which will be updated regularly.
Additionally, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce began social media campaigns – To-Go Monroe and Shop Local Monroe – through its Facebook page where updates from local businesses are being shared.
Supervisors approved protocol dealing with dispatching and responding to calls related to emergency requests at 911.
After an executive session, District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey asked if the supervisors could do anything to help provide meals during the current COVID-19 situation. After discussion, it was suggested each supervisor contributes to an overall $1,000 pool from their rural recreation funds if there are any organizations such as the RCDCs wishing to take the lead.
During a conference call with Galloway-Chandler-McKinney Insurance agent Mike Manning about the liability renewal proposal, he was asked if coronavirus would ultimately affect the county’s insurance, which he said would.
In other business, the board discussed the City of Aberdeen’s action regarding the use of the employee parking lot of the former Holley Performance building to be used for 18-wheeler parking.
“Every municipality is having this problem. The City of Amory did a resolution forbidding anything more than a single-axle parked on city streets, and now everyone parks at Walmart,” Richardson said.
The matter was tabled until someone representing the City of Aberdeen can meet with the board.
Supervisors approved for the purchase of trucks from Clark Ford for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office totaling $194,826 and also a new garbage truck from Tag Truck Center, which submitted the low bid.
Monroe County Extension Service Agent Randall Nevins asked for the board to consider purchasing a used 30-by-50-foot greenhouse for educational purposes for the Monroe County 4-H and the county’s Master Gardeners.
“I’d like to see them extend educational programs for individuals, especially with high tunnels,” said county administrator Bob Prisock.
Supervisors also approved a free port warehouse license for Avid Boats and 10-year tax exemptions for Westlake’s Prairie location totaling $872,627 and $8,468,148 for its Aberdeen location. The exemptions are reflective on investments to the plants.