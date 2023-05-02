mcj-2023-05-10-news-ward-5-results

Shea Cain takes his oath of office from Mayor Charles Scott for Aberdeen's Ward 5 alderman seat. A special election was held May 2 to fill the seat vacated in March for John Allen due to health issues. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – A May 2 special election for the Ward 5 alderman seat yielded a newcomer to politics as Shea Cain defeated his opponent, Helen Cooperwood, with 164 votes to her 63 votes.

