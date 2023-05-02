Shea Cain takes his oath of office from Mayor Charles Scott for Aberdeen's Ward 5 alderman seat. A special election was held May 2 to fill the seat vacated in March for John Allen due to health issues.
ABERDEEN – A May 2 special election for the Ward 5 alderman seat yielded a newcomer to politics as Shea Cain defeated his opponent, Helen Cooperwood, with 164 votes to her 63 votes.
He was sworn in to office following the results, and the board of aldermen’s next scheduled meeting is May 16.
As a board member, Cain wants to help keep moving the city forward with its recent positive attributes.
“There’s a lot of good things going on right now with the port. We’re looking for a port operator and will have a rail system out there,” he said. “We’ve got stuff that needs to be done all over, not just in Ward 5.”
In addition to working with Mayor Charles Scott as he pursues more grants to further the port, Cain’s goals include making sure children are taken care of through the park and recreation department and keeping the city in good financial shape.
“We’ve got a $6.2 million budget, give or take, and we don’t want to overspend and don’t want to go out and borrow money because that’s the taxpayers’ money. The fiduciary responsibilities of the board and the mayor is all on us, and it’s a combined effort. I look forward to working with Mr. Holliday, Mrs. Garth, Mr. Haynes and Mrs. Odom. I’ve been here all my life and know them in some shape, form or fashion,” Cain said.
He applauded former Ward 5 Alderman John Allen for his service to the board throughout the years.
“There’s been a lot of people before him and will be a lot of people after him. I want to carry on the way he did and I think we have a lot of the same ideas,” Cain said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.