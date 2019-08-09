WREN – A Caledonia man was killed as the result of a homicide early Friday morning at a residence alongside Highway 45.
According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the victim is William Lee Elliot, 36, of 130 Coulter St. in Caledonia.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are in charge of the investigation.
The incident happened at 22289 Highway 45, just north of Aberdeen.
Gurley said Elliot’s body will be sent to the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s office in Pearl next week for an autopsy.
According to MBI Public Affairs Officer Capt. John Poulos, all investigative findings will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office for review.