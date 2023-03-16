mcj-2023-03-15-news-camera-systems

Sheriff Kevin Crook looks at a Facebook post he made last week with camera footage of a burglary suspect, which led to the person turning himself in to authorities. Cameras aid law enforcement in several investigations.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

Last week, a theft investigation in Bartahatchie quickly led to the suspect turning himself in to authorities and returning the stolen items. The success story was thanks, in part, to footage shared from a security camera.

Newsletters

Recommended for you