Last week, a theft investigation in Bartahatchie quickly led to the suspect turning himself in to authorities and returning the stolen items. The success story was thanks, in part, to footage shared from a security camera.
“Any time we’ve asked, everybody has helped out providing what they could provide so we can go through and look at dates and times. It has solved a lot of cases. One particular case for us a couple of years ago was a homicide, and a lot of that early evidence came from camera systems in different places. We put that out sometimes to a particular community and within a few days, somebody has something there for us to view that leads to an opening we normally wouldn’t have had,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Sharing still shots and video through Facebook has helped law enforcement as well.
“I can go on Facebook and say, ‘Monroe County, we need your help,’ and I know that’s going to get shared at least 100 times in the next 24 hours. People are going to see it and share it. Even if they don’t know the guy or have any clue who it is, they’re going to shoot it on out there,” Crook said. “Every time we’ve done a Facebook post where we’ve asked for people’s help, we’ve always gotten a lot of support. I think everybody has a little bit of being an investigator in them with stuff like that.”
Business, home, church and game cameras have aided law enforcement in several investigations and in many instances, they’re one of the first pieces of evidence law enforcement looks for in the case.
“It’s really about placement. No matter how many you have, you’re going to have a blind spot. If businesses have their monitors where the public can see, they can figure out where the blind spots are and figure out how to attack that building. I know cameras can be expensive but the more you have, the fewer blind spots you have,” said Monroe County Sheriff’s Office patrol captain Sam Mitchell.
He said several home camera systems are mounted high, but the placement doesn’t pick up on suspects’ faces as well.
“The lower you can get it and still be safe with it, the better because that gives us a straighter view of someone’s face,” Mitchell said.
Doorbell cameras, for example, have helped develop a timeline in cases and track travel directions for a suspect’s vehicle linked to a crime.
“The technology is out there for people to register their cameras with police departments that would have the same software program,” Crook said.
He encourages people to be good neighbors in providing video footage.
