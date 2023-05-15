TUPELO – Camp Bluebird, a special camp for adults who have been diagnosed with cancer, will be held June 3 at Tombigbee State Park near Tupelo.
“Camp Bluebird, which is sponsored by North Mississippi Medical Center and the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi, provides campers with a day of rest, recreation and the opportunity to share experiences,” said Jamie Grissom, LMSW, OSW-C, oncology social worker.
Campers are encouraged to participate in a variety of activities ranging from arts and crafts to educational programs. Volunteers, including nurses and counselors, participate with the campers during all activities.
“Camp Bluebird has quite a loyal following. Many of our campers and volunteers come back year after year because the experience helped them at a time in their lives when they needed it, and they also enjoy spending time with the many special friends that they have made,” Grissom said.
There is no charge for the camp. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are provided. Campers should bring bug spray, sunscreen and a lawn chair. Campers will receive a Camp Bluebird T-shirt and any materials needed for special programs or activities.
Anyone interested in registering for Camp Bluebird may call (662) 377-4631 by May 22.
