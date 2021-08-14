Candelight vigil being held at Frisco Park By Melissa Meador Monroe Journal Melissa Meador Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Aug 14, 2021 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save AMORY - A citizen-led candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. for the late Judy Baxter. Gathering will take place at the Frisco Park stage. Social distancing is encouraged. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vigil Candlelight Sociology Citizen Judy Baxter Frisco Park Social Gathering Melissa Meador Sports Editor Melissa is the sports editor for the Monroe County Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Melissa Meador Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 90° Sunny Amory, MS (38821) Today Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Updated: August 14, 2021 @ 12:16 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts News Candelight vigil being held at Frisco Park 31 min ago Opinion You can harvest and enjoy mint from your own the garden 5 hrs ago Opinion It’s August, so it’s past time to start talking about football 5 hrs ago News Amory police, state agencies investigate homicide 16 hrs ago News Amory aldermen approve property cleanups, hire of public works laborers Aug 13, 2021 News Nettleton aldermen approve senior parade, block party Aug 13, 2021 Latest News Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election Commission selects magnolia flag for November ballot