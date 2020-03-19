ABERDEEN – With city election season, candidates running for office are reminded of rules involving political signage.
A city ordinance passed in June 1999 states each candidate desiring to place political posters and signs in public view shall pay a $50 fee to the city clerk’s office before any signs are displayed. Candidates paying the fee shall be refunded the $50 upon his or her certification in writing that all signs are removed.
The ordinance also states placing political, and yard and garage sale, signs on any tree, bush, shrubbery, utility pole, traffic sign or street right of way is unlawful.
A separate signage ordinance adopted in 2004 states no temporary sign shall be placed or erected within the right of way of a street or within 15 feet of any curb line or street edge.
Those placing signs on private property are asked to ask for permission before doing so.