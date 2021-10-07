AMORY – Andy Cantrell has worked his way up through the ranks in the education field from teaching high school and elementary school U.S. history at Aberdeen and Amory to ultimately retiring from the Tupelo Public School District as an assistant superintendent last year.
His career path led him back to the Amory School District as a school bus driver before his most recent role came available as interim superintendent. He officially began the duties Oct. 1 following outgoing superintendent Ken Byars’ Sept. 30 resignation date.
“I prayed about it and when I got peace about it, I said, ‘Let’s roll,’” Cantrell said of the Amory School Board approaching him about the position.
He began his duties on Sept. 16 to be ready for the official start date. The school board approved last month for the interim position to be until the end of the year.
Cantrell aligned his goals as interim superintendent to align with district goals already approved by the school board, beginning with creating the safest possible atmosphere at Amory’s schools and school district properties.
“Safety is similar to state testing. They’re both moving targets and require laser-like focus from all employees,” he said.
Secondly, Cantrell wants to build on Byars’ legacy of maintaining financial stability for the district.
“I want us to provide everyone with the resources they need to be highly successful while keeping a close eye on the bottom line,” he said.
Cantrell’s third goal is to maximize achievement for all students.
“We use data to personalize instruction and in terms of academic growth. That’s where it’s at,” he said.
Cantrell is furthermore pursuing a personal goal as interim superintendent to achieve the greatest amount of impact with the least amount of disruptions. He is looking, first of all, at what he characterizes as low-hanging fruit – the most economical opportunities for improvement, targeting school safety and security.
“We will always strive to do what’s best for our students, not necessarily what might be convenient for adults,” he said. “Ideally, I like to be tough on issues, not on people.”
Cantrell’s jumpstart as interim superintendent allowed him opportunities to observe activities at all of the district’s campuses.
“The brisk business-like approach from our administrative team and bell-to-bell instruction with overall student engagement provided by our teachers has been excellent. The district has hired excellent staff,” he said.
Cantrell made one observation of how fast time flies by in retrospect of his years as teacher and administrator.
“I’m seeing students I taught in fifth grade that are now teachers themselves. We’re all getting older,” he said.
Cantrell’s own children are products of the Amory School District.
“As a parent, I can say that my oldest son, Reece, experienced a positive transition into college because he was prepared to take the next step. On that note, (my wife) Kendal and I can’t thank his teachers enough,” he said.