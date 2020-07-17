ABERDEEN – As the number of positive cases of COVID-19 continues to rise statewide, so have the recent number of cases to date at the Care Center of Aberdeen.
According to data from the Mississippi Department of Health, the cumulative total of outbreak cases among staff was 35, and the number of cumulative cases among residents was 27. Five deaths have been reported of people there who tested positive for COVID-19.
Care Center of Aberdeen Administrator Alison Knight did not have any comments at this time on the number of recoveries among staff and patients, safety practices being followed by employees or the method of informing family members when residents test positive.
The nursing home was the only long-term care facility in Monroe County with ongoing outbreaks, according to the latest data reported July 9.
Like other long-term care facilities in the county, the Care Center of Aberdeen implemented safety measures in March. Its first report of employees testing positive was confirmed in early May after two employees working in its laundry facility, away from patients, contracted the virus.
The MSDH ranked Monroe County at number 26 out of the state’s 82 counties for COVID-19 high case counties for the one-week period of June 29-July 5.
The highest number of people testing positive for COVID-19 statewide who have died has been in the 60 and older age groups, which also have lower survival rates.