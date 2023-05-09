EGYPT – Tornado response, funding and further grant opportunities highlighted discussion of Cedar Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s community meeting April 24.
“[Board member] David Lee took it upon himself to hire a grant writing team who gets a percentage of the grants. Lo and behold, we were awarded a grant for equipment for the amount of $10,648. This is a grant, which means we do not have to pay this back. The federal government is giving us this for new equipment,” said Cedar Creek VFD Board of Directors President Buzzy Cullum.
Citing examples of operating expenses, he said the volunteer fire department purchased four radios in recent years, which cost $7,296.
“A new turnout suit, which includes a helmet, the trousers, jacket, boots and a pair of gloves, is over $3,500 for one suit. Everything is wearing so to keep everything up to date, we need some help, support and contributions,” Cullum said.
Recapping 2022’s community meeting, the minutes reflect a cake and pie auction raised $8,760, and donations totaled $6.447.40 to benefit the volunteer fire department. As of last week, Cedar Creek’s bank balance was $30,747.24.
The fire department is still pursuing a grant for a tanker, and its match will be approximately $30,000.
“Our tanker is in excess of 15 years old, which is getting close to being out of compliance so we need to work towards this,” Cullum said.
In addition to board of directors members, David Lee, Mary Walker, Cullum, the Rev. Danny Gladney, the Rev. Leonard Whitley Jr. and Eddie James, people can donate towards Cedar Creek VFD’s needs at Lee’s Precast.
Cullum also recapped the impact March 24’s EF-3 tornado had on Egypt and other Monroe County communities, including Wren, Amory and areas near Smithville.
“When the tornado first came in, it hit at Gibson but never did any destruction or actually hit the ground. The first time it hit the ground, it did destruction right here on Egypt Road and went across and hit White Rock Road,” Cullum said.
In another matter, discussion is still underway as to if the fire department will host its benefit skeet shoot in August or not.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.