Population data through the 2020 U.S. Census report was recently released, which indicated a 7.6 percent decrease in Monroe County’s population from 36,989 in 2010 to 34,180 residents now. The census data is based on public participation through surveys in the past several months.
There was a loss of 2,809 residents countywide as reflected through the 2020 census report.
Smithville’s census total illustrated the most significant difference of Monroe County’s population numbers in the past decade with a decrease of 433 residents, which was 46 percent fewer people compared to the 2010 census.
Smithville’s 2020 census total was 509 residents, compared to 942 registered through the 2010 census. Following the April 27, 2011 EF-5 tornado, Smithville’s informal census count was 630 residents. According to an estimate conducted through the Town of Smithville earlier this year, there was an estimated 717 residents.
Smithville officials made a strong push during the census count process to encourage more people to participate in surveys to be counted.
For Monroe County’s other municipalities, Aberdeen’s population count for 2020 was 4,961, a decrease of 651 people compared to the 2010 census total of 5,612. The decrease represents an 11.6 percent decline in population.
Amory’s loss of 650 residents from 7,316 in 2010 to 6,666 through the 2020 census equated to an 8.9 percent loss of population.
Nettleton witnessed a decline of 57 residents, or 2.9 percent. Whereas 2010’s total was 1,992, there were 1,935 residents counted through the 2020 census.
Hatley was the only Monroe County municipality with an increase, from 482 residents through the 2010 census to 495 now. The 13-resident increase equates to a 2.6 percent increase in population.
Gattman’s total number of residents was 77, compared to 90 in 2010. The data reflects a loss of 13 residents, or a 14.4 percent decline.