ABERDEEN – Local, state and national dignitaries talked about history of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway and the future potential of the Port of Aberdeen during an April 14 program celebrating the city’s $4 million allocation in federal funding to complete an ongoing railspur project.
The funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Transportation, was announced last December.
“This is multimodal, and I had a reporter ask me what I meant by that. We’ve had highway transportation and barge transportation here and now rail transportation. Did it make any sense for us to have a railroad two and a half miles away and not have it connected? No, it didn’t. This grant is all about that. We’re not bimodal anymore; we’re multimodal,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, the ceremony’s guest of honor. “This is going to mean jobs for America and this is going to mean economic development all up and down this great engine of our economy and this is a great tribute to a lot of foresight from great Americans.”
In 2018, Wicker authored the Port Infrastructure Development Act, which provided for grants such as the one awarded to Aberdeen for this project.
“We came back in 2021 and passed the bipartisan infrastructure act. We are soon going to be building $200 million worth of highways and bridges in Mississippi in the next five years because of that act.”
Kevin Stafford of Neel-Schaffer Engineering compared last week’s shift in weather from severe storms to sun the day of the ceremony to the port, itself.
“Its past recent economic history might have been a little stormy, if you will. As we sit here today, I’m here to tell you brighter days are ahead for the Port of Aberdeen,” he said.
The project has been awarded four state-supported multimodal grants to secure the basics for the railspur throughout the years, but the $4 million in funding is what was needed to complete it.
“Those grants can really only swing $500,000 at a time, so that’s why we’ve had to piece mill it time and time again. That’s why this grant is so important to finish out that rail,” Stafford said, adding further improvements have already sparked business interest for the port.
Mayor Charles Scott applauded everyone who played a part in making the funding a reality.
He talked about the importance of building professional relationships, noting a lunch late last year with Missy Younger, a field representative for Congressman Trent Kelly, and Mitch Mays, administrator of the Tenn-Tom Waterway Authority, when he learned about the grant opportunity.
It led to a team approach through Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch, District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware and the Aberdeen Board of Aldermen.
“One of my board members told me in our planning meeting, ‘I want to get something done.’ I could feel a passion in that statement. It made the difference,” Scott said, thanking former Mayor Cecil Belle for advice and the Rev. Danny Gladney for spiritual support.
He recalled talking to Wicker about being awarded the funding and celebrating.
“I clearly understood this is the moment that Aberdeen will take that next step. It had everything to do with all of you who are here – the support we received from this whole community, both state and national,” he told a host of guests at last week’s ceremony.
Local historian Jack Hamilton explained the history of commerce on the port, saying in the 1800s furniture was transported north from Mobile, Alabama, and cotton was loaded to ship back to Mobile.
“This was the last port on the Tombigbee. They couldn’t go any further up,” he said, adding after the waterway opened, commerce at the port shifted to wood pulp and the petroleum industry.
“We could go on for hours and hours about the history of where we are at at this particular time. The dream for the Tenn-Tom Waterway goes back to colonial days when somebody thought, ‘How convenient would it be if we had the engineering expertise to connect the Tennessee River with the Tombigbee River and on down to the Black Warrior and on down to Mobile,’” Wicker said.
The waterway got traction through President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal, and President Richard Nixon authorized it in 1972, when construction began.
“Still, we had to fight for it for another 10 or 11 years before we knew that we could finally make it a reality,” Wicker said. “In 1980, I got a job in Washington, D.C. with this congressman from south Mississippi named Trent Lott. In 1981, he became a member of the leadership in the [U.S.] House of Representatives and they were making one last desperate effort to stop funding for the Tennesee-Tombigbee Waterway. I was the lone North Mississippi Hills boy on his staff so I was assigned the task of helping to beat that amendment, which would have cut funding.”
He said the vote to stop funding failed by a 10-vote margin in the U.S. House.
“The taxpayers of the United States wisely spent $1.9 billion building this Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway from Tishomingo down to Mobile,” Wicker said, saying an out of state university conducted a study of the waterway years after it opened. “In the first 25 years, it had brought in $44 billion in economic benefit to the United States of America out a taxpayer investment of less than $2 million.”