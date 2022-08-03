Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

HAMILTON – A stretch of Hamilton Road was dedicated July 26 in memory of a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy who lost his life following a nearby accident two years to the day. A sizable gathering of friends, family and law enforcement gathered to unveil a sign designating Deputy Dylan Pickle Memorial Drive, which runs from Highway 45 to the four-way stop at Collins Lane.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus