HAMILTON – A stretch of Hamilton Road was dedicated July 26 in memory of a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy who lost his life following a nearby accident two years to the day. A sizable gathering of friends, family and law enforcement gathered to unveil a sign designating Deputy Dylan Pickle Memorial Drive, which runs from Highway 45 to the four-way stop at Collins Lane.
Pickle and fellow deputy Zach Wilbanks sustained injuries while working a checkpoint on Hamilton Road July 26, 2020.
Sheriff Kevin Crook expressed his appreciation for deputy Marshall Eubanks, who headed up the project. He offered remarks punctuated by a flyover of jets from the Columbus Air Force Base to honor Pickle’s memory.
“Today we have been able to do something that will be a daily reminder to those who travel this road for many years to come,” he said.
Wilbanks expressed appreciation for the support he has received following the accident.
“I all can say is thank you – non-stop,” he said.
Pickle’s mother Debi Pearson thanked members of the MCSO for the support she has received since losing her son.
“I feel like I have adopted a bunch of sons. Y’all always be safe, please. I want you to come home to your families,” she said.
Crook thanked Pearson for her continued support for the project during the time it took to put it together.
“We have bonded with this whole family through this. We’re all part of one big family now. If not for Dylan, it would not have been. We try to find the good in every bad situation,” he said.
Crook wanted the occasion to be a time of healing from the continuing trauma that resulted from Pickle’s unexpected death.
“We’ve come out here to be healed,” he said.
Crook hopes the sign will continue to draw attention to the need for safety of law enforcement, firefighters and paramedics answering calls for service in the community.
