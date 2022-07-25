ABERDEEN – A former member of the U.S. Army and Aberdeen Police Department was honored July 9 at the Royal Event Center for her years of service. Family, friends and members of the military applauded Retired Chief Warrant Officer Cassandra Ewing for her accomplishments to serving her country.
She is an Aberdeen High School graduate who attended Itawamba Community College and Jackson State University before ultimately pursuing the military, where she received additional education in a number of fields.
Ewing enlisted in service in May 1993 and retired last November from Fort Meade in Maryland.
After completing basic training and advanced individual training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri, Ewing was awarded the Military Occupational Specialty 62B, now 91L, construction equipment repairer and throughout her career, she was also awarded 92Y, Unit Supply Specialist and 15T, UH60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer/crew chief.
She served in both the U.S. Army and Army Reserve.
Her long list of assignments included roles such as property book officer, property accountability technician, non-commissioned officer and crew chief.
Ewing’s awards included a Meritorious Service Medal, three Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals three Army Good Conduct Medals, four Army Reserve Component Achievement Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, an Armed Forces Service Medal, two Humanitarian Service Medals, two Armed Forces Reserve Medals, three Non-commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbons, an Army Service Ribbon, two Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbons, an Army Aviator Badge, a Global War on Terrorism award, an Expeditionary Medal, an Armed Forces Service Medal, a Maryland National Guard Emergency Service Medal, a Mississippi Service School Medal, five Mississippi Longevity Medals, a Mississippi Medal of Efficiency and a Mississippi Magnolia Medal.
