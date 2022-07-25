Purchase Access

ABERDEEN – A former member of the U.S. Army and Aberdeen Police Department was honored July 9 at the Royal Event Center for her years of service. Family, friends and members of the military applauded Retired Chief Warrant Officer Cassandra Ewing for her accomplishments to serving her country.

