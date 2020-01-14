Amory, MS (38821)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. High 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.