After an extensive nationwide search, the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce has selected Dennis Jarvis II as its next executive director. Jarvis has more than 20 years of experience in tourism, community development and economic development.
During his career, he has worked to secure millions in both public and private capital investment and nearly 1,000 new jobs for the communities he has served.
“I’m excited to start a new chapter with the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce and work with the staff and the executive board. Monroe County has tremendous industrial sites, ample infrastructure and a talented workforce. I’m overwhelmed and flattered with the hospitality, generosity and support the community is providing me. It’s an honor to be chosen to work in this dynamic community,” Jarvis said.
In his career, Jarvis has been instrumental in developing business retention and expansion programs, fundraising, entrepreneurial development and training programs, securing grant funding for activities, such as infrastructure development, marketing for new industry attraction/recruitment and developing hundreds of acres of industrial land.
“The board of directors is very confident in our decision. Dennis comes to the chamber with a lot of diverse experience, which will be integral to helping our community continue to grow and prosper. We certainly appreciate the expertise and professionalism of Next Move Group in helping us find the right leader,” said Jon Alexander, chamber board chair and president/CEO of Amory Federal Savings & Loan.
Next Move Group LLC’s executive search division specializes in placing executive-level positions for economic development organizations and chambers of commerce across the country.
“As incoming chair for the chamber’s board of directors, I’m incredibly excited about working with Dennis. We have gained a lot of momentum in growing our community and economy, and I’m very much looking forward to what we can accomplish next,” said Wes Kirkpatrick, chamber board chair-elect and Monroe County Airport manager.
Jarvis is slated to begin serving as the chamber’s executive director March 27. For additional information about the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, visit www.gomonroe.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.