AMORY – Amory Planning and Zoning Administrator David Moore updated the board of aldermen Nov. 2 about potential changes for the city’s Main Street canopy ordinance. He is still awaiting information from a group that will provide input on the matter.
Mayor Cory Glenn is ready for a new approach and a new look.
“It’s time for a facelift. We want to adopt a policy similar to those in Tupelo and New Albany but not as restrictive,” he said after the meeting.
Glenn’s desire is for ownership to revert to the building owners who will submit their own designs to be approved by the city to replace the existing awnings.
He outlined a two-step process for approval, which would first involve a Main Street design board that would pass approved designs to the board of aldermen for its blessing.
“All development will be done by building owners but be regulated through zoning and code enforcement departments with the city,” Glenn said.
He expects the first phase of the canopy redevelopment to be the block alongside Main Street across from Frisco Park. The canopy redo is planned to affect all of Main Street but be done one block at a time.
The city is also meeting with representatives of a lighting company to study options for decorative lighting.
A final draft of the new ordinance is expected to be submitted for action at the next meeting of the board of aldermen.
In other business, Moore Manor property manager Katasha Randle and maintenance manager Kenneth Brown asked for the city’s help with issues regarding an Oct. 24 shooting at the apartment complex.
“Those that were involved were not my residents. (Neither) management nor maintenance were made aware of the shooting. We did not know anything,” Randle said.
She contended that apartment management is not being made aware of anything that is going on and asked if the city could put a notification policy in place when an incident occurs.
Glenn replied that he assumed that Randle would be kept aware of such occurrences and apologized on behalf of the city that she was not notified.
“From the city’s side, we’ll do a better job of keeping you informed,” he said.
Assistant police chief Nick Weaver updated the board on the police department’s involvement with the case.
“We know who we’re looking for, but he’s not in the state. It’s a slow process, especially with the victim not cooperating with us,” he said.
In a related matter, Weaver reported that a couple of police cruisers that are being retired from regular service will be transferred to the school resource officer’s division of the Amory Police Department at Amory’s school campuses.
“It’s more beneficial to leave the cars at our schools rather than selling them,” he said.
Aldermen adopted Gov. Tate Reeves’ proclamation to observe Thanksgiving on Nov. 25 and 26, Christmas on Dec. 23 and 24 and New Year’s on Dec. 31. City offices will be closed on those days.