From left, Becky Rodgers, Keith Baxter and Mary Baxter accept a plaque honoring the late Judy Baxter from Junior Auxiliary of Amory member Amy Stanford during Feb. 19's charity ball. Judy was named the 2022 Outstanding Citizen of the Year.
Shaun Miller of the Spunk Monkees performs during charity ball.
Members of the Royal Court, which is comprised of seniors from Amory, Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville high schools, are presented on stage.
AMORY – The poignant moment of the 2022 Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball Feb. 19 was a bittersweet honoring of the late Judy Baxter with this year’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year award.
Family members were on hand to receive the honor on behalf of Judy, who lost her life last August.
“She loved Junior Auxiliary. She was a lifetime member with over 30 years of service. She loved everything to do with our community. She volunteered for everything,” said her son, Kevin, ahead of the charity ball.
In addition to her affiliation with the Junior Auxiliary, Judy was active in community service through First United Methodist Church, where she attended. Other civic involvements include membership of the Kiwanis Club and Amory Main Street, and she owned Amory Lawn & Pool Services.
“She thought everybody was good. She loved her family. She would keep three or four of her younger grandchildren or great-grandchildren with her while she worked in her business. She had six great-grandchildren,” Keith said last week.
The charity ball also highlighted the 2022 Royal Court, comprised of seniors from Amory, Hamilton, Hatley and Smithville high schools.
The court included Jolie Bishop, Talin Fields, Madison Gallop, Hannah Hoang, Laney Howell, Hannah Moore, Riley Ray and Ally Thompson of Amory High School; Mollie Cockerham, Rylie Escobar and Sara Vonkanel of Hamilton High School; Haley-Brooke Hadaway and Brianna Richardson of Hatley High School; and Emma Kate Collums and Kamilah Ware of Smithville High School.
Charity ball supports Junior Auxiliary of Amory’s community efforts, such as scholarships for members of the Royal Court, its back to school supply drives and Santa’s Helpers, a Christmas outreach providing needs for the holiday season.