ABERDEEN – Monroe County Chief Deputy Kevin Crook told the board of supervisors Sept. 6 he is trying to work with Hatley and Smithville regarding rates pertaining to holding people arrested by their police departments in the Monroe County Detention Center. He had follow-up questions pertaining to what is possible.
“They’re just unable to pay to house people in our jail, so they’re just stacking up warrants they can’t serve. I found out about this being judge at Hatley. You give them a fine, they don’t pay it and they go back and pick them up. It’s a big problem,” he said.
He asked if it was possible to charge the municipalities the actual cost per day to house an inmate for a certain number of days as opposed to the $25 per day rate.
“It would allow them to go out and bring in the 10 to 15 most wanted people and see if they’re going to pay their fines and see if they can get it in gear for the other people not paying their fines,” Crook said, adding it wouldn’t be any additional cost to the county.
County road manager Sonny Clay and District 1 Supervisor Joseph Richardson both asked if he would be prepared to offer the same rates for Aberdeen and Amory for housing people their police departments arrest. He said he would be willing to meet with those officials to discuss the issue.
“I do think you would have a problem if you reduce the rate for one and not for the others,” said board attorney David Houston.
The board will look closer into options.
In other business, supervisors passed a resolution creating fire grading districts for Hatley, Smithville, Bartahatchie, Becker/Athens, Bethlehem, Cason, Prairie No. 1, Prairie No. 2 and Rural Hill.
During a supervisors meeting in July, county fire coordinator Terry Tucker said the purpose is for the state’s rating bureau to try to lower the grades on these departments.
Pine Grove resident Deborah Sharp appeared before the board in August to share concerns about an unsightly neighboring property and asked what could be done to remedy the situation. She presented a petition with signatures of people in the area to the supervisors last week, which the board voted received and to have Clay investigate it.
District 3 Supervisor Chip Chism voted against it.
“If it’s that man’s property, he should be able to do what he wants to with it. That’s the same way I feel about mine,” he said.
Following the investigation, the board could potentially make a decision to choose to notify the person to clean up the property in a certain period of time.
Supervisors also approved a resolution for Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for phase II of the Mill Creek project.
The board recessed until Sept. 13 for its Fiscal Year ’19-’20 budget and tax levy hearing.