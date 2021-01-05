The North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital in Tupelo is offering several educational opportunities for expectant parents. Class size is limited, and safety precautions will be followed.
The Early Pregnancy Class, which is recommended during the first five months of pregnancy, will be taught Mondays, Jan. 11 and 18. Classes meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and topics include physical and emotional changes, discomforts of pregnancy, nutrition, fetal growth and development, tests of fetal well-being and concerns about the newborn.
The Preparation for Birth Class meets from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 5-26. Topics include labor and delivery, pain relief measures, Cesarean birth, care after delivery and caring for a newborn.
The Preparation for Birth Online/Live Hybrid Class includes only two live classes with three to four weeks between to allow prospective parents time to view the online content. The sessions are from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 4 and Feb. 1. The live sessions include a brief review and the opportunity to ask questions. This class requires computer/internet access.
The free Preparation for Cesarean Birth class is designed to prepare parents for a planned or repeat Cesarean delivery. The class will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
The Breastfeeding Class is designed for women who have chosen to breast-feed as well as for women who have not yet decided upon a feeding method. The class meets from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.
The free Sibling Class, designed to prepare children ages 3-9 for the arrival of a newborn, will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23. Children are taught what a newborn looks like and does, as well as how they can help care for their new brother or sister.
Parents and caregivers may register for a free Infant/Child CPR Class from 11 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 23. The class is also offered at 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
A free Grandparenting Class is also offered Saturday, Jan. 23, to discuss the unique role played by grandparents of a newborn. The class meets from 1-3 p.m.
To register or for more information on these “Wonderful Beginnings” classes, call the NMMC Women’s Hospital at (662) 377-4956 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375), or visit www.nmhs.net/childbirth-classes.