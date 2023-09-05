Parents, teachers and clinicians are invited to participate in a survey to be used for research data addressing vision disorders in children.
“The survey is an attempt to identify additional factors that may be troubling a child. There are three main approaches to dealing with children with problems - autism, dyslexia and ADD/ADHD. Each tries to address it and is very successful in a large percentage of their patients. There’s still a percentage of patients in each discipline that just doesn’t work,” said LuEllen Childress of the Monroe County Children’s Vision Center.
The Visual Status Checklist survey is available at www.visualstatus.org, and there’s no cost. It is comprised of 100 questions in 11 groups of three to 16 symptoms. No personal identifiable information is collected, and all information gathered will be used for a database for researchers to use.
According to information Childress shared, the purpose is to evaluate symptoms indicating various vision disorders and triage them by severity.
It’s meant to help children struggling with learning, behavior and coordination.
“The purpose is to separate out the symptoms and suggest a triage system to approach someone who needs therapy,” she said.
While activity through the Aberdeen-based children’s vision center hasn’t been as frequent in recent years as it was dissolved in May 2020. Childress said, however, Aberdeen Mayor Charles Scott sees the value and wants it to be revived.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.