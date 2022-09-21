AMORY – Amory High School seniors Callie Beasley and Kylee Capps were caught by surprise earlier this month in learning they wound up placing first in the nation in this summer’s Educators Rising National Conference’s K-3 Children’s Literature category in Washington, D.C.
The Amory Career and Technical Center Teacher Academy students collaborated on their book, “Frank the Ferret’s First Friend,” which addresses the anxiety children feel on the first day of school.
Unfortunately, they did not know how they placed due to a tabulation error.
“We didn’t even see our names listed in the top 10 on the scoreboard, even though the judges asked to keep their copies of our book. We thought we did well. We got nearly perfect scores for our presentation,” Capps said.
Teacher Academy instructor Misty Adams was equally perplexed. The matter went unresolved until Adams received an email with apologies Sept. 6 stating the girls placed first in the nation.
“I was shocked and so happy at the same time. They had the score sheets mixed up and they really had won first place in the nation the whole time – I knew it. I said from the beginning there had to be a mistake,” she said.
Beasley said the news took a few minutes to sink in.
“The only criticism we received was that we needed to act out more,” she said.
The judges not only asked to keep their copies of the book but also shared their business cards with the girls.
“Hopefully a book deal or internship will result from this. We were told that the book is being used for training educators,” Adams said.
Their classmates, Zoe Valsamakis and Claire Price, placed second in the nation in the Ethical Dilemma category at the conference.
“I just hate that (Callie and Kylee) didn’t get their moment like Claire and Zoe did. They will both make top-notch teachers,” she said.
While Capps wrote the story for “Frank the Ferret’s First Friend,” Beasley provided the illustrations.
“We figured that children would need to learn what the first day of school would be like for them,” Capps said.
The book was pitted against 57 other book entries from across the country.
“Being from a small town in Mississippi, I knew we were against a lot of competition,” Beasley said.
Adams has not only taught Beasley and Capps for the past three years, but also their siblings. She had full confidence they were winners.
Beasley, Capps, Price and Valsamakis were recognized during last Friday's football game. Officials from the Educators Rising competition even offered to travel to Mississippi to present the award in person at a time of the winners’ choosing but were politely told it wasn’t necessary.
The girls are pursuing another opportunity to compete in the Rising Educators competition again this school year.
“We’re writing a sequel titled, ‘Frank the Ferret’s First Field Trip,’” Capps said.
Adams is confident the girls can do just as well at the next competition, hopefully with no glitches.
