AMORY – Traffic and parking on Main Street will be affected by Amory ChiliFest Tuesday, Oct. 29. According to Amory City Clerk Jamie Morgan, all vehicles should be moved from Main Street by 4:30 p.m. as the Witches Ride parade will begin at 5 p.m. promptly. It will follow the Christmas parade route.
Participants are to line up from 4 to 4:40 p.m. in the parking lot behind Country Boys.
Trunk or treating starts at 5:30 p.m. after the Beta’s Witches Ride. The parking lot behind The Coffee Pot needs to be cleared by 4 p.m. for setup of trunks and Touch a Truck.
Chilifest will have Main Street blocked on the block between Frisco Park and the Park Hotel starting at 1:30 p.m. that day.
The First Avenue block between The Coffee Pot and Frisco Park will be blocked at that same time.