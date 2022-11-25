From characters to classic cars to Kris Kringle, fans of Christmas parades will have plenty of holiday magic to see and experience during the next couple of weeks in local cities.
Nettleton’s Christmas parade will kick off Monroe County’s list of parades. It will be held Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. on Main Street and sponsored by Nettleton Main Street and the Nettleton Volunteer Fire Department.
This year’s grand marshal is Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, who served as Nettleton’s mayor from 2001 to 2007 and has served in his current position for four terms.
The parade will follow the city’s normal route from Nettleton High School past City Hall to Rogers Auto Parts alongside Young Avenue.
There is a $10 entry fee, and the deadline to register at City Hall is Nov. 23. The top three floats will receive prize money, with first place winning $300, second place winning $200 and third place winning $100.
“We’re asking all entries to not throw out candy because Santa Claus will be throwing it out at the end of the parade,” said Nettleton City Clerk/Main Street Director Dana Burcham.
For more information, call (662) 350-1131 or visit www.nettletonms.gov or Nettleton Main Street’s Facebook page.
Smithville’s Christmas parade will be Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., with Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian serving as this year’s grand marshal.
This year’s route will begin on Pine Street, near Smithville Hardware, continue on Highway 25 and end at Memorial Park.
The deadline to enter the parade is Nov. 28, and there is no entry fee. Applications are available at Town Hall or from any member of the Smithville Events Committee.
“We hope to have local bands and floats of any type to participate. We invite businesses, school groups and religious groups to come and participate. We welcome anyone who wants to walk or ride to be a part of it,” said Rita Shelton of the Smithville Events Committee.
There is no theme for Smithville’s Christmas parade. For more information, call (662) 651-4411.
Following the parade, Smithville Attendance Center will celebrate its A rating with a bonfire at the Noe Sports Complex, which is open to the public.
Amory’s Christmas parade, sponsored by Amory Main Street, will be Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is CandyLand.
“Any floats that want to be entered to be judged can enter with a CandyLand theme,” said Amory Main Street Main Street Director Rebecca Riddle.
Lineup begins in the parking lot behind Country Boys at 5 p.m., and the parade will run its normal route south on Main Street.
To register, check out Amory Main Street’s Facebook page to follow the link, email amorymainstreet@gmail.com or call (662) 640-9733. The deadline to pay the $10 registration fee is Nov. 30 at 4 p.m.
No vehicles of any kind are allowed unless they’re decorated for the Christmas season, with the exception of those with pageant winners. Aside from horse club entries, which must have bun-bags and experience with crowds, live animals may only participate by special invitation only.
Entries cannot stop for the flow of parade traffic for any length of time. Children riding in the parade must be accompanied by adults at all times.
It’s not allowed for candy and other items to be thrown out during the parade. As far as music, only Christmas music will be allowed, and parade entries are asked for volumes to be kept to a minimum.
While Santa Claus, himself, will made a special appearance, no Santa impersonators are allowed, and Amory Main Street reserves the right to refuse any application for the parade.
As of last week, the grand marshal was not determined for Amory’s Christmas parade.
Aberdeen’s Christmas parade, sponsored by a local committee, is Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is Christmas songs. Longtime Headstart employee Annie Mae Lenoir is the grand marshal.
“We have five marching bands and are excited about continuing our partnerships throughout Monroe County and beyond county lines,” said parade committee member Tina Robbins.
The parade route will follow its normal route from the Post Office east on Main Street and end at the Aberdeen Main Street Depot, where there will be food trucks and fellowship.
“The Mayor’s Youth Council will be set up hosting its bulldog chili fundraiser, and people can experience Tinsel at the Tracks,” Robbins said of a new Christmas tree installation at the depot beginning Dec. 1.
There will also be three free hot chocolate stations as families of the Mayor’s Youth Council will be set up at the Grecian Path next to City Hall, Monroe Regional Hospital representatives will serve in front of Zoo Crew, and employees of The First Bank will be set up in front of their location.
There is a $10 entry fee, and the deadline to register in person at Aberdeen City Hall is Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. For more information, call (662) 369-4165.
While people on floats cannot throw out candy, walkers may pass it out to people alongside the parade route. Additionally, since Santa Claus is making a special trip from the North Pole, no imitators are allowed.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.