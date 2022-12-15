HAMILTON – It’s been roughly five years since Hamilton has had a Christmas parade, and a reset this year will not only boost community spirit but also help families in need.
“Our plan from the entry fees is since we’re here at Christmas and everybody seems to have had a hard time, financially, we want to give back. If you have a needy family or need for us to buy groceries for you, we have no problem doing that,” said organizer Nichole Pugh. “I want Hamilton, as a whole, to know we’re not sitting on that money. We’re starting from scratch again.”
She was on Hamilton’s first parade committee and recently moved back from Columbus and wanted to bring the parade back.
Hamilton's Christmas parade is Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. on Old Highway 45, from Michelle’s Place to the old car wash. Lineup begins at 6 p.m.
“What really got me thinking about starting this parade again was I was in Dollar General probably eight months ago, and Mr. Bo Robinson asked me what happened to the parade. He said, ‘I wouldn’t care if we just had four tractors in it lit up.’ He gave us all a handwritten letter after the first parade thanking us for our community service. When he asked me that, it fueled the fire to get it going,” she said.
The parade’s grand marshals will be the Hamilton High School football team, which had its best record since the early 1980s this year. As of last week, several entries were already registered.
Following the parade, there will be refreshments and children’s activities at the Hamilton Community Center and an inaugural Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Abundant Life Pentecostal Church.
The church will also serve chili and have opportunities for pictures with Santa Claus.
Pugh’s brother, Ian, and other family members have helped with previous parades, and she wants to get more community involvement for future events and generally giving back.
“We all have to pull together and be a representation of Hamilton, whether we’re in Hamilton or not. We all love each other in our community and take care of one another and we always pull together when people need something,” Pugh said. “We’re trying to get more people involved and let them know they’re not by themselves.”
For more information on how to help, call (662) 319-0550.
