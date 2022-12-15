Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Buttahatchie River near Aberdeen. * WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, flood water begins to cover Air Base Road located on the west bank of the river. Low-lying farmland near the river also begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late Thursday morning to an initial crest near 13.5 feet tomorrow evening. The river may fall below flood stage most of Friday and Saturday, but a secondary rise to near 14.0 feet is expected Sunday night into Monday. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River at Bigbee. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, water is flowing over portions of Hood Road and extensive agricultural flooding is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest near 16.6 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River near Amory. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, lowland near the river is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 18.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tonight to a crest near 21.7 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood