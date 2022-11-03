HAMILTON – By statistics, Monroe County had Northeast Mississippi’s first reported COVID-19 case March 16, 2020.
By numbers associated with that person, the late Willie Fields, at the time of his death from the virus, he would have been 26 days away from celebrating he and his wife’s 23rd wedding anniversary, 28 days away from he and his wife’s shared birthday and two months away from his planned retirement from Tronox, which would’ve been 47 years and one day employed at the chemical plant.
His wife, Carrie, was the county’s second positive case.
Even though Willie is gone, the former Tronox maintenance schedule supervisor is still remembered at the plant and a short distance away, his memory will live on through a parking lot dedicated in his memory Oct. 23 at Bethel M.B. Church.
Carrie recalled the day he started to feel ill from COVID-19.
“Ricky Clay brought him March 11. He went in with a headache, and it wasn’t even 8:30. He came in staggering, and I asked, ‘Willie, what’s wrong?’ Ricky said, ‘He’s sick, take him to Dr. Thomas,’” Carrie said, adding he was ultimately transferred to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo days later.
She followed the ambulance to try being there by his side but soon developed symptoms of her own.
“I knew something wasn’t right because when I got up there, I was out of breath and had to sit outside to catch my breath. When I went in and asked what was wrong with Willie Fields, they said he was in quarantine,” she said.
She quickly started to get sick and was admitted.
“They put me in the emergency room, and I was thinking I was going to go up with Willie, but I don’t remember anything,” she said.
She was admitted March 14 and finally released May 18.
“We were both in a como for two months, and I was thinking everything was going to be all right,” she said after starting to regain consciousness. “I asked them if I could see him, and they said, ‘No, ma’am.’ I said to call him on the phone. He told me, ‘Carrie, everything will be all right. God knows.’ That’s the last thing I heard him say.”
After a couple of days, her daughter said they buried Willie the previous day, with a nurse saying it was best to not tell her Willie died.
Even though the Fields never got to live out retirement plans, she still has plenty of memories to share from throughout the years.
“When you saw one, you saw the other. We dressed alike,” Carrie said. “We dated all the way through school. I got married and divorced my husband. He divorced his wife, and we still wound up together.”
Willie and Carrie both went to Hamilton school and started liking each other at a young age, which led to them dating. She graduated in 1972, but they ultimately went their separate ways and married other people.
After time went by, Carrie remembered seeing him once at Aberdeen’s B-Quik years ago, where she worked as a cook.
“After that, we went to a fair and just connected,” she said.
They went on to have three children who have some variation of his name, Willie Kinte, Sherry Jean Carr and Shinessa Jean.
They were active at Bethel M.B. Church and used to mow the church yard and sing in the choir. Willie was a deacon there for 42 years.
Carrie said he lived by the motto of ‘What Would Jesus Do?,’ and all his vehicles’ personalized tags had WWJD, with a number to follow.
Adjoining land to the church was donated by Martin and Larry Wilson for the parking lot.
“After Willie passed, Martin called me up and said he wrote a song. He said, ‘If you want to ever consider a southern gentleman, Willie is a southern gentleman, and I mentioned him in my song,’” she said.
