mcj-2022-11-02-news-covid-dedication

Carrie Fields holds a picture of her late husband, Willie, in front of a sign dedicated in his memory at Bethel M.B. Church in Hamilton. He was Monroe County and Northeast Mississippi's first reported positive COVID-19 case.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

HAMILTON – By statistics, Monroe County had Northeast Mississippi’s first reported COVID-19 case March 16, 2020.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you