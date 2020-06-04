Gathering with others for a religious or spiritual service during a time of crisis brings comfort to many and strengthens not only individuals, but whole communities as those individuals go out to encourage and minister to others.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, churches have shifted from in-person services to online worship on Facebook Live out of safety precautions. As Gov. Tate Reeves has given Mississippi the okay to now fully reopen, churches have eased into following suit the past two Sundays.
Some Methodist churches, for example, resumed in-person services May 31, restricting attendance per state guidelines in effect at the time.
Neita Brasfield, office manager at Amory First United Methodist Church, said Sunday gatherings there will consist of a first service in the gymnasium at 9 a.m., followed by 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. services in the sanctuary. Attendance is limited to 50 people per service.
“We will have a 15-minute interval between the two sanctuary services where the pews will be wiped down. The hymnals have been removed, and hymn lyrics will be projected on screens. Communion will be served with individual packs so that no elements are shared,” she said.
Rev. Jack Inmon, who pastors Netttleton Presbyterian Church, agrees with a statement a California pastor recently wrote for FOX News – “We are not returning to normal – we are experiencing a complete reset to the most basic way of living out our faith.”
“Everything is different,” Inmon said. “We’re small, so the social distancing is not a problem. The church provides gloves and masks for everyone.”
In-person worship at Nettleton Presbyterian Church has been limited to one service with a sermon lasting 35 to 40 minutes. A stationary collection plate located at the entry of the church accommodates for contactless contributions.
“We plan to begin the next phase in June, adding Sunday school and music back with our worship,” he said.
While some congregations can determine their own schedule to return to in-person services per state guidelines, others are subject to directives from church hierarchies.
One example of a congregation governed by a bishop is St. John’s Episcopal Church in Aberdeen served by the Very Rev. Sandra DePriest, who also pastors another congregation in Columbus.
“Our bishop authorized small services inside the church to resume on Pentecost Sunday, May 31.” she said. “We will not be able to have more than 20 persons per service. Everyone will have assigned seating, and hymnals and prayer books will be labeled for exclusive use of people or families in those seats.”
All persons attending will be asked to wear masks, and attendance will be documented if follow-up is needed in the wake of a possible infection.
“We will have communion as usual but without the wine. We will bless the wine, but only the bread will be dropped into the hands of recipients without touching them,” DePriest said.
Pastor Scott Johnson seated people by families on every other row at Pine Grove Baptist Church before safer-in-place orders fully expired, as the church resumed in-person worship on Mother’s Day.
“I reminded them not to hug each other. After church, I offered everyone a squirt of hand sanitizer instead of a handshake,” he said.