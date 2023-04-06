Even though steeples were toppled and stained glass windows were knocked out throughout the county, members of churches damaged by the tornado are counting their blessings.
“You can replace things but not people,” said West Amory Church of Christ secretary Tawana Nails.
It was one of several churches damaged to the extent of being unusable for the immediate future. The fellowship annex at the rear of the building was completely leveled, in addition to the front carport being torn away.
Nails remained confident while conceding the way forward is yet to be determined as she sifted through items covered with insulation and roofing.
Tranquil Methodist Church in Wren, which dates back to 1847, was completely destroyed. However, the recent storm isn’t the first time Tranquil congregations have had to build back.
“The first building was torn down in 1915 because of damage and they built another one and in 1920, a tornado took it. This church building was rebuilt after 1920 and opened in 1922,” said church member Ricky Gillentine, adding there are plans to rebuild.
The church is underinsured, and members set up a GoFundMe account accessible through the Tranquil Methodist Church Facebook page to help raise funds to rebuild. Regardless of no building, there were plans for parking lot services to observe Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday.
Located alongside Highway 45, the church was one of Wren’s most recognizable landmarks.
“So many people not even associated pass by here and pull in here. We always left the doors open, and they’d come in and pray. It’s saved a lot of people because they were in disparate need and saw that cross in the window,” said church member Larry Burrell.
Gillentine said more than 100 preachers have served Tranquil throughout its history, beginning with circuit riders. It was also once a schoolhouse and a polling precinct, he added.
Several churches receiving severe damage were in West Amory.
Rose of Sharon Church of God in Christ lost its carport at the front and suffered extensive roof damage toward the rear of the building, which exposed the choir loft to daylight. Some of the church’s stained glass windows were blown in, and the fellowship hall suffered extensive damage from weather that penetrated the interior after layers of roofing were ripped away overhead.
“Our people that were deeply rooted in this community are scattered across the region in shelters and motels. Damaged communications are making it difficult to reach some of them,” said Pastor Glen Huggins, who added church leadership is still trying to devise a plan for the future.
His resolve remains unmoved by the storm.
“We’re not going to stop. We’ll move on as we can,” he said.
While classrooms at St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church were extensively damaged, the sanctuary was unscathed. Assistant pastor James Conner said a tree was brought down on the church’s original building that housed classrooms.
“There was water in all the rooms. There were pieces of metal roofing and boards that had pierced the roof and come through the ceiling,” he said.
The church’s family life center, which escaped major damage, was set up as a neighborhood distribution center for water and other essentials.
“We may have old-time tent revival, but we’ll have church. It’s day-by-day for now,” he said.
Diagonally across the block, St. James United Methodist Church sustained wind damage at all the places added on or remodeled nearly 30 years ago while the sanctuary, like St. Paul’s, was intact.
Chair of the board of trustees Joe Gunn felt it was a God-thing that the sanctuary survived the storm without damage. Music minister Marty Polk expressed gratitude for all who came to West Amory to help get cleanup started.
“Everybody’s coming to help, whether church groups or contractors. The sheriff even dispatched a crew of inmates to come,” he said.
Further north in Amory, St. Andrews United Methodist Church’s steeple tower was torn off, collapsing sidewalk canopies and blowing out windows in the church’s shuttle buses.
Pastor Jim McClurken rode out the storm in the nearby parsonage with his family. They huddled in a closet as the storm demolished the rear wing of the home.
“Our steeple is gone, the front portico was blown away, and some of the canopies over the walkways are collapsed. All of the buildings on our campus received some damage. It seems that everything got lifted up and set back down. We’re covered with sand and dust,” he said.
On the Sunday morning following the tornado, McClurken conducted a church service in the parking lot.
“I was surprised at the people who came out. We had about 60,” he said.
Power has since been restored to the church as McClurken looked forward to Palm Sunday. He and his family will be displaced from their home for an indefinite time, though.
“Our activities will be curtailed, but we’ll be moving forward as conditions will allow,” he said.
St. Andrews maintains a crew onsite for the meantime, offering free laundry service to the public.
A block away, Amory Church of Christ is a beehive of activity serving as a distribution center for supplies and serving lunch and supper daily.
Minister-emeritus Philip Hathcock remains busy with the church since retiring, plus serving as a supply minister to surrounding congregations across the area.
“We have provided over 7,000 meals since the morning following the storm,” he said. “Thankfully, we are able to maintain a regular schedule of services since damage to our building was minimal.”
Kenneth Baker of New Hebron Missionary Baptist Church in Egypt said the brick veneer was peeled away on the side of the church, crushing four air conditioning units and the steeple was blown off also.
He said the church congregation will be displaced until the air conditioning system is repaired.
The White Rock Community Baptist Church lost the portion of its roof over the fellowship hall.
“We also have water damage in the sanctuary. Some of the walls appear to have been pushed out of place on the foundation,” said church member Leomia Ford.
She was unsure of immediate plans for the church.
“It’s going to take a while for us to recover,” she said.
Many of the pastors remarked how such a catastrophe brings out the best in people, regardless of the labels that may set them apart.
“Life-impacting events bring people together,” McClurken said.
