Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan briefs the board of supervisors on progress towards potentially moving back to a paper ballot process for the next countywide election. Current equipment has been in service since 2005.
ABERDEEN – Monroe County Circuit Clerk Dana Sloan updated the board of supervisors March 7 on the process of potentially returning t8o using paper ballots for elections.
“Per Senate Bill 2879, we will receive funds for equipment to process voting with paper ballots again. The funding is contingent on the passing of Senate Bill 2879 in the state legislature, which I expect to happen. Our current equipment was bought in 2005,” she said.
Sloan hopes to have equipment to process paper ballots in place for the June 7 mid-term primaries as a trial run in preparation for Election Day Nov. 8.
“I don’t want to have to use a new system (for the first time) for a statewide election. Everybody’s apprehensive of anything new,” she said.
In other business, the board approved a resolution declaring April 15, which is Good Friday, as a legal holiday in lieu of Confederate Memorial Day on April 25.
The board also took another look at progress being made to clean up the Prairie Industrial Park. County administrator Bob Prisock showed pictures taken recently compared with earlier pictures to illustrate the progress.
“The cleanup by both the county and private tenants is serving as an incentive for other tenants to do their share to improve the appearance of the industrial park as a whole. Efforts to get natural gas out there is also moving the right direction,” he said.
Board president Hosea Bogan pushed toward tightening lease arrangements to encourage continued improvements throughout the site and complained that financial terms needed to be more in favor of the county as landlord.