City Halls could potentially receive questions on a normal year about dates and times for trick-or-treating but a question brought about by COVID-19 is if it is even allowed this year.
None of Monroe County’s municipalities have adopted any rules or regulations against door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween.
People who do choose to participate in trick-or-treating are asked to use caution.
Last weekend, trunk-or-treats were held throughout Monroe County with several more planned leading up to Oct. 31.
Outside of Monroe County, Columbus Mayor Robert Smith requested last week for residents to refrain from door-to-door trick-or-treating due to the pandemic.